LOS ANGELES — Angel City FC (ACFC) defeated the Chicago Red Stars 1-0 at home to earn their sixth NWSL victory, following a second-half goal by ACFC midfielder Savannah McCaskill.
“I think with some of the results this weekend, the other teams are making that push to the playoffs, and that’s where we want to be,” ACFC coach Freya Coombe said. “It was essential for us to keep up. It was vital for us to get three points, especially at home with our busy travel schedule coming up.”
At the start of the second half, ACFC came out of the gates with intensity, creating several opportunities that would land them the game sealing goal by McCaskill, who bounced the ball off her left leg in the back of the net in the 48th minute from a Claire Emslie serve that landed in front of her.
“One of my biggest goals for the season is getting myself higher and getting into the box more,” McCaskill said. “I saw the ball went out on the flank and Claire was going to cross the ball in so I came in from the backside. I don’t think the defender saw that I was coming in and the ball was set perfectly to the back post and I was able to put it in.”
With little remaining in the match, Chicago forward Sarah Griffith had the most dangerous opportunity for the Red Stars to equalize in the 85th minute, getting the ball behind defenders from the left side of the pitch that was jumped by ACFC goalkeeper DiDi Haracic for the save.
The first half of the match was clean with no yellow or red cards, few fouls, and no goals made. In the fifth minute, Chicago Red Stars’ captain Vanessa DiBernardo took a dangerous shot in the box that just went wide left without causing a threat for Haracic.
In the 20th minute, ACFC captain Ali Riley was able to push the ball up the left side of the pitch, presenting the perfect lob to forward Simone Charley who almost scored the opening goal off a header in the box, but fell short. Four minutes later, Chicago forward Yukli Nagasato also had a solid chance, but Haracic stepped right in front of the ball for an early save.
“We’ve talked about being able to close out games all season long,” McCaskill said. “This was the first time that we dominated for the first 65 minutes and then were able to protect that lead in the last 25 minutes of the game. I think that’s huge and shows growth. It shows that we’ve learned those hard lessons throughout the season, and we’re really starting to apply what we’ve learned into the game.”
ACFC outshot the Red Stars 13-9, with three shots on target for both teams.
The win bumps ACFC’s record to 6-5-3, earning a total of 21 points, which keeps them at seventh place in the NWSL standings.
ACFC will travel to face the Kansas City Current on Friday at Children’s Mercy Park at 5 p.m. The match will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network and streamed on the iHeart app.
“We’ve learned a lot from both wins and losses, so we’re constantly reflecting on what we’ve done, especially in those bad moments,” Coombe said. “It was critical for us to secure a win at home and then be able to move on to Kansas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.