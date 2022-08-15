Angel City FC

Angel City Football Club

Angel City FC players congratulate midfielder Savannah McCaskill (9) after she scored a goal in the second half against the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday in Los Angeles. ACFC won 1-0.

LOS ANGELES  —  Angel City FC (ACFC) defeated the Chicago Red Stars 1-0 at home to earn their sixth NWSL victory, following a second-half goal by ACFC midfielder Savannah McCaskill. 

“I think with some of the results this weekend, the other teams are making that push to the playoffs, and that’s where we want to be,” ACFC coach Freya Coombe said. “It was essential for us to keep up. It was vital for us to get three points, especially at home with our busy travel schedule coming up.”

