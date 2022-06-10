LOS ANGELES — Angel City Football Club played to a scoreless draw with the Houston Dash in a back-and-forth, at times physical match on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
“I’m really pleased with our defensive performance,” ACFC coach Freya Coombe said. “I think it was more important for us to try and get a clean sheet again, since it’s been a couple of games with us not being able to achieve that.”
The match was the club’s Pride Night presented by Heineken, which kicked off with a special pre-party that included a vogueing contest, dancing and a spirit station.
“The crowd tonight was absolutely phenomenal,” Coombe said. “We know it’s a Tuesday night, but the number of people that were here with all of the love and support, it was definitely felt.
“Recognizing all the individuals that were here was absolutely brilliant. I loved how the club took this approach to the game. Hopefully people feel that this is a place where they can come watch a game, but also feel a lot of love and support from the club.”
The first half of the match got off to a slow start, with Houston controlling the ball much of the time thanks to their aggressive press, but failing to get many looks on goal due to strong defending by the home team. Around the 20th minute, Angel City started to put together longer stretches of possession and push the momentum the other direction, getting more chances and half-chances as time went on.
In the 30th minute, midfielder Savannah McCaskill came close with a shot from the top of the 18. After a quick one-two with forward Christen Press, she got into a window of space and fired off a powerful strike, but it went over the crossbar.
Houston answered three minutes later when a deflected cross by defender Elizabeth Eddy fell to midfielder Sophie Schmidt just outside the penalty area. She put a decisive shot on frame, which keeper DiDi Haračić made a beautiful diving save and narrowly blocked the ball out over the endline.
Angel City continued to push for goal, with defender Vanessa Gilles pulling a close-range left-footed shot wide in the 37th minute, but the best chance of the remainder of the half was for Houston in added time. After a free kick by midfielder María Sánchez was incompletely cleared from the box, Eddy sent the ball back into the mixer, where forward Nichelle Prince headed the ball over the crossbar from point-blank range.
“The missing piece for us now is being able to improve movement in the front line, and also being able to create chances,” Coombe said. “Our speed of play and being able to create those chances was a little slow, and I think that allows teams to get compact, whether it’s Portland or whether it’s Houston tonight.”
As the second half began, the home side looked to have the Dash’s aggressive press all but solved, managing to break through it and make attacks into the spaces left behind. In the 61st minute, Press charged into an open pocket to the left of the penalty area and crossed the ball toward McCaskill and forward Simone Charley as they crashed the box. McCaskill got her head on the ball at close range but sent it high.
The game continued to heat up, with LA continuing to exploit the space and create opportunities—but Houston also got a few attacks in transition.
After a half-dozen forays into the box, Angel City had their best chance of the game in the 69th minute: after driving up the center of the field, McCaskill found midfielder Clarisse Le Bihan with a diagonal pass to the right. Le Bihan did well to turn her mark and find forward Jun Endo making a run, and Endo put a shot on frame from the penalty arc. Houston keeper Jane Campbell made an eye-popping block, and when Press picked up the deflected ball and put another one on target, Campbell came up big with a second save.
The pace of the game slowed over the last 20 minutes; the last real chance for either side was a shot in the 80th minute by Houston midfielder Shea Groom that hit the crossbar.
“We nailed it, keeping a defensive clean sheet,” ACFC defender and team captain Ali Riley said. “That’s important to us. We’ve said from the beginning of the season that we want to protect the house. After the goals we let in last match, I’m really proud of our team.
“It’s tough against a team like Houston. We saw how many goals they scored a few days ago. That was the priority and that’s something we can really be proud of. Now moving forward, we’ve got to put the ball in the back of the net.”
Angel City is on the road against Louisville at 5 p.m. this Saturday. The match will stream live on Twitch, with an audio broadcast on the iHeartRadio app.
