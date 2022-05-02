LOS ANGELES — Angel City Football Club beat the North Carolina Courage 2-1 in their first-ever game at Banc of California Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd of 22,000 fans. Vanessa Gilles and Jun Endo scored in the first half for ACFC, with Debinha getting one back for the Courage in the second half.
“I know it was just game 1, but I think it’s a moment I will never forget, and no matter what happens this season no one can ever take tonight away from us and this crowd,” ACFC defender Ali Riley said. “To feel that, was unbelievable. I will never forget this.”
After a slate of pregame festivities celebrating the club’s inaugural regular-season game including a Fan Fest, moments with the club’s ownership group and more, Angel City started the game with a bang, opening the scoring in the third minute. Forward Jun Endo beat Courage midfielder Denise O’Sullivan to a ball that was about to roll over the end line, controlled it, and whipped in a cross toward a knot of ACFC players around the goal mouth. Defender Vanessa Gilles jumped to get her head on the ball and sent it into the back of the net.
“The team was happy and calm coming into the game,” ACFC coach Freya Coombe said. “When the players came out for warmups, you could see there was something special about the night with all of the supporters we had in the stands. It was a fantastic start for the team. We harnessed the energy of the crowd and supporters, which was unreal. The first half was the longest period of football I’ve ever had until the last 10 minutes. It was a great job done by the players to manage the game well.”
Not long after, in the 13th minute, Endo notched a goal of her own. Midfielder Savannah McCaskill hoofed a long diagonal pass into a large pocket of space on the left side of the field; the Japanese international sprinted onto the ball, took two touches, and fired it inside the far post with her left foot.
North Carolina nearly answered in the 19th minute, when forward Kerolin took a crack from close range. Her shot hit the bottom of the crossbar and bounced to the ground, where defender Jasmyne Spencer managed to clear the ball to safety.
One minute later, forward Christen Press had a clutch defensive play when Courage forward Taylor Smith beat her mark with a clever dribble and had an open shot on goal. Press got around Smith just in time and blocked the shot for a corner.
In the 38th minute, keeper DiDi Haračić had an impressive save when defender Jaelene Daniels crossed the ball to Gray around the six-yard line, who one-timed the ball toward the far post. Haračić dove and just blocked the shot out for a corner.
The second half also got off to a quick start, this time with the visitors getting one back. Midfielder Emily Gray crossed the ball into the box from the right, and midfielder Debinha sprinted around Spencer and took a diving header to send the ball past Haračić.
Haračić had another impressive save in the 54th minute, this time against midfielder Debinha when she struck a curving shot from outside the 18.
“Didi’s save was absolutely world-class,” Coombe said. “Didi has proven herself in these big moments to overcome triumphs. She understood the assignment in terms of managing the momentum of the game. She did a fantastic job for us and contributed to our win in a massive way.”
The game got chippier as the half wore on, and North Carolina continued to knock, forcing some gritty defending by the Angel City back line. Buoyed by a raucous home crowd, the team held on through the half and six minutes of stoppage time to seal their first-ever regular-season win.
“My teammates were screaming and crying tears of joy and it meant the world to me,” ACFC midfielder Dani Weatherholt said. “So many young girls and boys in this community look up to us and it’s truly special. Looking in the stands and seeing my family just meant the world to me, they only come to one game a year and today was truly special. I think the organization is just more than a sport and I think that’s the moment when it felt so much bigger than the game.”
Angel City is at home again next Sunday against the Orlando Pride at 5 p.m. PST. The match will be broadcast on Paramount+.
“I think there are a lot of doubters and I think we really showed tonight that honestly if you believe and you have the support of the community and this amazing club, our ownership group, I think the sky’s the limit for us,” Riley said.
