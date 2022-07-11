LOS ANGELES — Angel City FC (ACFC) got a go-ahead goal from forward Claire Emslie in her team debut and went on to defeat rival San Diego Wave 2-1 in front of a sold-out home crowd on Saturday night in Los Angeles.
“I think the fact that we’ve taken a good step forward tonight and we’re making progress is really important for this group, especially against our rival team that’s been sitting top of the table and has done a really great job,” Angel City FC coach Freya Coombe said. “For us to come and get the result against them is a real confidence boost for our players. And then I think we needed that.”
ACFC opened the scoring in the ninth minute. While driving toward the back line, forward Sydney Leroux found Jun Endo to her left. Endo passed to defender Ali Riley as she made an overlapping run, and Riley took the ball to the end line and sent in a sharply angled shot that went under Wave goalkeeper Carly Telford and into the net. The goal was the first of Riley’s NWSL career.
“Today, for me, was about a celebration of how far we’ve come,” Riley said. “That’s what I said in the huddle before the game and I think that took a lot of the pressure off because we want to make this city proud. We want to be able to compete with the other incredible professional teams in Los Angeles. This is an amazing celebration of the progress we’ve made in this country with women’s soccer and with women’s sports.”
Much of the rest of the first half was uneventful, with neither side putting many chances together. The first 45 ended with just two shots on target, one for each team. In first-half stoppage time, however, the Wave were awarded a free kick from 25 yards, which defender Abby Dahlkemper curled over the wall, hitting the crossbar.
Both sides came out swinging in the second half, with Leroux attempting a bicycle kick in the 47th minute that went wide of goal. The two teams traded chances over the next 15 minutes, with San Diego breaking through in the 59th. Forward Katie Johnson, who had subbed on a few minutes prior, sent in a through ball for Kristen McNabb as she made a run into the right side of the penalty area. McNabb sent her left-footed shot to the far post to bring the score to 1-1.
The visitors came close again in the 63rd minute when midfielder Kelsey Turnbow sent in a cross from long range that ACFC goalkeeper Didi Haračić got her fingertips on, but didn’t stop; the ball bounced off the far post and fell to Johnson near the goal line, but it bounced up and out over the end line.
ACFC kept knocking and, in the 70th minute, defender Madison Hammond received a pass from Leroux near the penalty arc and put a hard, curving shot on frame, but Telford dove right to save.
In the 79th minute, ACFC defender Tyler Lussi was awarded a second yellow card, forcing the home side to play with 10 players the rest of the match.
“What I was so proud of tonight is how we lead as a group,” Coombe said. “A big thing was the change that we made when we lost Tyler. The players know how to react and change the shape. Everyone is really bought in and everyone’s on the same train looking to go in the same direction. That’s really important for a group, especially as an expansion team, to grow and to keep getting better and to keep getting that consistency.”
LA regained its one-goal lead in the 81st minute. Midfielder Cari Roccaro sent a low cross into the penalty box toward Leroux, who dummied the ball through to a wide-open Emslie on the far side of the box. Emslie one-timed the ball to the far post past a diving Telford.
“As far as the goal, it came down the line and I tried to get up field and provide support,” Emslie said. “It was a good cross from Cari and Sydney dummied it really well. It came to me and I kept it rolling in the corner.”
In the 87th minute, Dahlkemper got her head on a corner kick from close range and put it on target. Haračić jumped and made a clutch save to keep ACFC ahead, tipping the ball over the bar.
Angel City plays the North Carolina Courage at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in Cary, North Carolina, live on Paramount +.
