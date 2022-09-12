Angel City FC-Houston Dash

Angel City FC

Angel City FC's Simone Charley (7) gets past Houston defender Katie Naughton (left) on her way to scoring a goal on Sunday in Houston. The teams tied 1-1.

HOUSTON — Angel City Football Club tied host Houston Dash 1-1 in a National Women’s Soccer League game on Sunday in Houston.

Angel City trailed 1-0 at halftime, but tied the match in the 49th minute.

