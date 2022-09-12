HOUSTON — Angel City Football Club tied host Houston Dash 1-1 in a National Women’s Soccer League game on Sunday in Houston.
Angel City trailed 1-0 at halftime, but tied the match in the 49th minute.
Updated: September 12, 2022 @ 5:18 am
ACFC defender Megan Reid sent a long ball over the top for forward Simone Charley, who had been lurking near the Dash’s defensive line all night. Charley picked up the ball, drove into the box, and beat Houston defender Katie Naughton.
Keeper Jane Campbell went to the ground to smother the ball, but bobbled it back into Charley’s path. Charley calmly dribbled past Campbell and tapped the ball into the open net for the equalizer.
“It was exciting, and I'm grateful for my teammates,” Charley said. “The first half was pretty gritty for us. Going into the locker room, we were just trying to encourage each other and I received a lot of encouragement from my teammates and (head coach) Freya (Coombe). It really gave me more energy in the second half, which I appreciated.”
It was Charley’s first goal for ACFC.
“The ball played over the top, being able to press and finish that off with the goal, was really exciting for me, especially being the first one of the season,” she said. “Also, being able to do it in front of my family was really exciting.”
Just a minute later, Houston came close to pulling ahead again when forward María Sánchez placed a low, driven shot to the near post, but ACFC goalkeeper DIdi Haračić dove and blocked it out for a corner kick. The Dash came close again in the 52nd minute, when Sánchez sent in a cross from the left toward forward Nichelle Prince, who got her head on the ball but sent it wide.
The Dash opened the scoring in the 43rd minute. Midfielder Natalie Jacobs received the ball off a short corner kick by midfielder Marisa Viggiano and tapped it to forward Sánchez.
Sánchez took a few steps, found herself in space, and fired a hard shot to the far post, past a diving Haračić to bring the score to 1-0.
“We knew it was going to be a tight game,” ACFC coach Freya Coombe said. “It was important for us to be well-organized defensively, try to force them wide and be able to get appropriate pressure on them in wide areas — especially trying to nullify Sánchez with her delivery to Ebony Salmon. For the most part, I felt that we dealt with that threat well.”
Angel City FC plays at North Carolina at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
