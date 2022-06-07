PORTLAND, Ore. — Angel City FC lost 3-0 to the Portland Thorns on Friday at Providence Park, following a goal by Thorns defender Kelli Hubly and a brace by forward Christine Sinclair.
The match got off to a quick start, with the Thorns nearly getting on the board in the sixth minute. Forward Sophia Smith drove up the right wing, beat defender Vanessa Gilles on the dribble, and found Sinclair, who tapped a low shot to the near post. Goalkeeper DiDi Haračić dove and just blocked the shot out over the end line. On the resulting corner kick by Smith, Sinclair again put a shot on frame, this time with her head — but Haračić swatted it safely away.
Portland continued to push, opening the scoring in the 15th minute. A corner kick by Smith fell to Hubly, who took a step backward to beat her mark and put a well-aimed header into the back of the net.
Just three minutes later, the Thorns doubled their lead when midfielder Hina Sugita intercepted a pass intended for ACFC midfielder Clarisse Le Bihan, drove up the center of the pitch, and played a through ball to Sinclair in the box. The Canadian international beat Haračić around the outside and tapped the ball over the line.
“It was a tough game for us,” ACFC coach Freya Coombe said. “We need to be able to move the ball a lot quicker and circulate away from pressure in a much bigger way. Credit to Portland for (capitalizing on the) chances they had in those first couple moments. They were very clinical and finished those chances, which put us on the back foot to go 2-0 down quickly.”
In the 28th minute, Angel City came close to getting one back. Le Bihan — who got her first NWSL start — sent a corner kick to the middle of the six-yard box for forward Christen Press. Press flicked her header back toward the far post, but it went just over the bar. Los Angeles continued to push through the end of the half, but couldn’t find the back of the net.
The first 15 minutes of the second half played out largely in Angel City’s attacking third, as they played balls over the top and earned a flurry of corner kicks — but Portland’s tight defensive formation proved difficult to break down, and the visitors couldn’t put one away.
“They did a really good job of keeping numbers in the box, especially when you have a five back,” ACFC forward Simone Charley said. “There (get to be) a lot of people in front of the goal and that compactness makes it pretty difficult to break down. I think that’s something that they did well and that we have to figure out how to break down earlier.”
In the 65th minute, ACFC again came close, as a free kick by midfielder Savannah McCaskill from the right wing fell to midfielder Cari Roccaro inside the six-yard box. Roccaro’s close-range header hit the crossbar.
The Thorns scored their final goal of the night on a transition play in the 68th minute, when defender Natalia Kuikka drove up the right wing and sent in a low cross. Sinclair slid but didn’t reach the ball in time. It looked about to roll over the endline, but defender Janine Beckie kept it in bounds and crossed it back towards Sinclair, who headed it inside the far post.
“Coming into the second half it was important for us to get a good foothold in the game,” Coombe said. “We created a lot of good chances in the second half. We were able to put them under a lot of pressure in terms of the set pieces, but weren’t able to convert those.
“They had the crucial goal in the second half, which I think buried us a little bit.”
With the score at 3-0, the rest of the match saw few chances from either side, and the game ended after three minutes of stoppage time.
In the 81st minute, forward Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel subbed in for Press, her first regular-season minutes with Los Angeles.
It was a different experience for Charley, who played for the Thorns from 2019-21.
“Providence is a special place and it feels like old stomping grounds for me,” she said. “It would’ve been nice to score a goal against my former team, but we fought hard and I think it’s just about building and moving on to the next match.
“It’s definitely just a weird feeling because the last time I was playing at Providence was in a Thorns jersey. So it’s definitely different, but also a nice feeling to be back in Providence Park and being able to play and represent Angel City. It was a good time.”
Angel City plays next at home against the Houston Dash at 7 p.m., today. The match, which is ACFC’s Pride game presented by Heineken, will be streamed live on Paramount+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.