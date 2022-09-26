LOS ANGELES — Angel City FC fell to Racing Louisville FC 3-1 in its final home game of the season, Sunday, at Banc of California Stadium.
Angel City got on the board first on Savannah McCaskill’s goal in the 14th minute.
ACFC forward Jun Endo dribbled across the edge of the 18 to find space and shot with her right foot. The ball hit McCaskill and ricocheted into the near post, where Louisville keeper Katie Lund lunged for it and missed. The ball rolled under her and over the goal line.
But Angel City couldn’t hold the lead or score more goals as Louisville got goals from forward Kristen Davis (38th minute), midfielder Alex Chidiac (42nd, PK) and forward Emina Ekic (90th).
Angel City was on the front foot after the break, keeping Louisville largely on the defensive for much of the second half. Late in the half, the home team earned a flurry of corner kicks, putting three shots on target, but Lund kept them off the board.
Angel City can still move into sixth place and make the playoffs with a win in their final game next weekend, if North Carolina draws or loses in their final match. LA’s last game is in Chicago next Sunday, Oct. 2.
