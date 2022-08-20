Angel City FC

Angel City FC

Angel City FC goalkeeper Didi Haračić (in yellow) makes a save against the Kansas City Current as her teammates look on during Friday’s game in Kansas City. The teams played to a 1-1 draw.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Angel City drew the Kansas City Current 1-1 on the road. Friday, with goals by ACFC midfielder Cari Roccaro and Current midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta.

After a scoreless first half, much of the second half was back-and-forth, with the majority of the action taking place in the middle third. Angel City mounted more attacks than it had in the first half, putting up six shots to Kansas City’s seven.

