KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Angel City drew the Kansas City Current 1-1 on the road. Friday, with goals by ACFC midfielder Cari Roccaro and Current midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta.
After a scoreless first half, much of the second half was back-and-forth, with the majority of the action taking place in the middle third. Angel City mounted more attacks than it had in the first half, putting up six shots to Kansas City’s seven.
In the 78th minute, Roccaro put one away for Angel City. Jun Endo made a run up the left wing, then passed back to defender Ali Riley near the corner of the 18-yard box. Riley popped the ball up and over the Kansas City defense, where Roccaro caught Franch off her line and headed the ball into the back of the net.
“Jun crossed the ball in, then it popped back out to Ali,” Roccaro said. “I thought she was going to hit it first time and I was going to run on the end of it, because the other team was stepping up. But Ali took a touch, and I rerouted and got it on frame. Good things happen when you get in the box.”
Just a few minutes later, the Current tied the game back up. In the 80th minute, defender Paige Nielsen fouled LaBonta in the box. LaBonta stepped up to the spot and buried her shot to the right, with Haračić diving left.
“To get a point against a team that hasn’t been beaten in ten games, in front of a record crowd here at Children’s Mercy Park, was incredible,” Roccaro said. “They definitely took it to us and we were on the back foot, but we fought hard with heart and grit. … Unfortunate to give up a penalty at the end, but we finished out the game with a tie. I am proud of our team for stepping up, winning games is really important right now.”
Kansas City found the first good chance of the game in the 16th minute, when midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta played a through ball to defender Alex Loera. Loera sent a cross in to forward Kristen Hamilton, who one-timed the ball from close range, but keeper DiDi Haračić dove left and smothered the shot.
For the first 20 minutes, the Current kept Angel City largely pinned inside their own half, making repeated attacks, but Haračić and the ACFC defense held strong and kept the home team off the board. As the half progressed, LA found their way into the attacking half more often, finding a few looks on goal, but didn’t manage to put any shots on frame.
“It was not our best performance by an absolute mile,” ACFC coach Freya Coombe said. “We struggled to impose ourselves on the game. I thought we defended well at times but not well enough at other times. We showed that we are hard to break down, but overall our performance, especially in possession, was not good enough.
“For us to come away with a point against a Kansas City team that are in the form that they are as a club, we’ll take it right now, especially after that performance, and move on to the next game.”
The Current continued to knock and, in the 30th minute, midfielder Claire Lavogez ran onto a pass by defender Hailie Mace, then made a diagonal run across the box and turned to shoot with her left. Haračić jumped and just parried the shot over the crossbar.
Haračić had an excellent first half, ending it with six saves. Her last stop before the break happened in stoppage time, when a free kick by Loera fell to defender Elizabeth Ball. She tapped the ball down to midfielder CeCe Kizer, who took a hard shot that forced Haračić to dive.
“Congratulations to DiDi for keeping us in the game, she made a number of good saves,” Coombe said. “We had to look at ourselves at halftime because we knew that our performance in the first half wasn’t good enough. It was a relief to get in at halftime still being nil-nil, because I don’t think we were deserving of that. But also, knowing that gave us a chance in the game and we had to perform better in the second half.”
Angel City had another close call in the 54th minute, when midfielder Desiree Scott played a one-two pass with defender Kristen Edmonds to find space out wide on the right, and sent a well-placed cross toward Lavogez. LA defender Megan Reid turned her back into the ball to block it off the goal line and out for a corner kick.
The draw means that Angel City remains in seventh place, one point out of playoff position. They play again, August 28, on the road against NJ/NY Gotham FC.
