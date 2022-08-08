ORLANDO — Angel City Football Club (ACFC) braved the elements of a Florida summer night against Orlando Pride, Sunday, at Exploria Stadium. The torrential downpour and over 80-degree temperature didn’t help either team, as they fought to the final whistle for a 2-2 tie.
“This team works so hard,” ACFC captain and defender Ali Riley said. “It is tough to come here in this heat feeling like we were in a place where we could hold the lead, to get scored on, go up again, and get scored on.
“Missing Claire (Emslie) and Syd (Sydney Leroux) is always tough when they are really strong attacking threats. I can’t ever criticize the work of these players. I am really proud to be their teammate. We are taking this game by game.”
Angel City had a 2-1 lead heading into the final few minutes, but Orlando hit the equalizer in the first minute of stoppage time. Pride midfielder Kerry Abello sent a cross right in front of the goal, which ACFC defender Page Nielsen misplayed and sent into the back of the ACFC’s own goal.
“We need to be able to close games down,” ACFC coach Freya Coombe said. “It’s something that we have talked about, but we need to be better in our decision-making and be able to defend as a unit.”
Riley said the goal wasn’t Nielsen’s fault.
“We will never give excuses. As a team, as a club, we will never give excuses,” Riley said. “Paige said she takes responsibility for that goal and it was absolutely not her fault. No one makes excuses. That is the kind of team this is.”
The match started slowly with little action on either side of the ball and even possession for both clubs. The steady action continued for most of the first half until Riley sent a left-footed strike from the corner of the 18-yard box into the upper netting in the 40th minute, scoring against her former team.
“There wasn’t a lot going on in the box … since no one stepped to me, I thought, ‘Why not go for it?’” Riley said. “I will admit, I didn’t know it was going to be so perfect that it would hit the corner and go in, but with a goalkeeper like Erin McLeod, that is probably one of the only places it will go in from that far out.”
ACFC forward Simone Charley entered the match at the start of the second half and showcased her skills throughout the rest of the game. Defender Toni Pressley was face-to-face with Charley’s speed on a breakaway with no other defenders near. Pressley was forced to foul Charley, which resulted in a yellow card in the 57th minute. Two minutes later, another yellow card was issued against Pride midfielder Erika Tymrak.
In the 61st minute, Orlando brought on rookie forward Julie Doyle, who drastically changed the game’s momentum within seconds of entering the pitch. Doyle went on to score Orlando’s first goal only three minutes after she joined the match.
ACFC regained momentum in the 72nd minute with a corner kick by Jun Endo that resulted in a goal by midfielder Cari Roccaro off of an assist by Nielsen. It was Rocarro’s second goal in as many games after scoring her first NWSL goal on July 30 against OL Reign at home.
The lone yellowcard for ACFC was issued to Roccaro in the 76th minute after a foul on Pride midfielder Meggie Dougherty Howard.
Coombe took away some positives from the tie.
“It’s positive that we’re now scoring goals and multiple goals,” she said. “Especially after the opposition equalizes it, we’re able to go back and get ahead again.
“In the game, we relied on our defense and midfield to score the goals. I think we need to do a little bit more to create chances from our offense. If we’re looking at the amount of possession, touches, and shots in the box, we need higher numbers in those areas.”
Sunday’s match was the first of three games in eight days for ACFC. The team returns to Los Angeles to play in the club’s first-ever international friendly match against Tigres Femenil at 7 p.m. on Wednesday on their home pitch at Banc of California Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports SoCal.
On Sunday, Aug. 14, ACFC will host the Chicago Red Stars at 5 p.m. on CBS SportsNet.
