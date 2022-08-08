Angel City FC-Orlando Pride

Nathan Rae Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports

Angel City FC players help captain Ali Riley (5) celebrate her goal against the Orlando Pride in the 40th minute on Sunday in Orlando. The two teams tied 2-2.

ORLANDO — Angel City Football Club (ACFC) braved the elements of a Florida summer night against Orlando Pride, Sunday, at Exploria Stadium. The torrential downpour and over 80-degree temperature didn’t help either team, as they fought to the final whistle for a 2-2 tie.

“This team works so hard,” ACFC captain and defender Ali Riley said. “It is tough to come here in this heat feeling like we were in a place where we could hold the lead, to get scored on, go up again, and get scored on. 

