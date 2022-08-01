Angel City FC-OL Reign

WILL NAVARRO/Angel City FC

Angel City FC midfielder Savannah McCaskill celebrates after scoring on a penalty kick in the 28th minute against OL Reign on Saturday. Angel City lost 3-2.

LOS ANGELES — Angel City FC fell 3-2 at home Saturday night against OL Reign, following first-half goals by ACFC midfielders Cari Roccaro and Savannah McCaskill, and three second-half goals for the Reign by midfielder Jess Fishlock, defender Sofia Huerta and forward Tobin Heath.

“A positive to take from the game is that we’ve scored two goals again, which is really important,” ACFC coach Freya Coombe said. “We went through a patch where there were single goals scored in a game, and for us to get ahead with that good start is something positive to take away.” 

