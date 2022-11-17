Angels Anderson Baseball

Associated Press

Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson works against a San Diego Padres batter in Game 4 of the NL Division Series on Oct. 15 in San Diego. Anderson is moving across Los Angeles, finalizing a $39 million, three-year contract with the Angels on Wednesday.

All-Star left-hander Tyler Anderson is moving across Los Angeles, leaving the Dodgers for a $39 million, three-year contract with the Angels on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old is coming off the best season of his major league career, going 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA for the 111-win Dodgers with a pitch selection including one of the majors’ best changeups.

