Cross Country | 2022 Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series

And they’re off!

Participants turn out for return of Summer Series

PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series returned on Thursday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

There were a few glitches in the three-mile race for adults, the only race that will be held in this year’s abbreviated format that started later in the summer than usual.

