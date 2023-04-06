76ers Bucks Basketball

Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (right) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half, Sunday, in Milwaukee.

 

 Jeffrey Phelps

The most famous scoring race in NBA history was probably the 1978 edition, when George Gervin edged out David Thompson by seven hundredths of a point.

Thompson scored 73 points in his team’s final game of the regular season, only for Gervin to answer with 63 later that day. It was an example of how two talented players — with a tight margin separating them — can push each other to some impressive heights.

