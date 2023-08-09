Puerto Rico US Basketball

Associated Press

The United States’ Mikal Bridges (5) dunks over Puerto Rico’s Tremont Waters (51) during the first half of an exhibition basketball game, Monday, in Las Vegas. The US won 117-74.

 John Locher

They’re finishing each other’s sentences already. They’re sitting side by side at breakfast. They’re talking on defense, getting everyone involved on offense, celebrating each other’s successes as if this team has been together for years.

It hasn’t been years. It didn’t even take a week. That’s a good sign for USA Basketball’s men’s World Cup team.

