Lakers Nuggets Basketball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James heads to the bench in the second half against the Denver Nuggets, Wednesday, in Denver. James is 0-4 for the first time in his career.

 David Zalubowski

The season isn’t even two weeks old. Only 5% of the games have been played. Drawing any conclusions at this point would be ridiculous.

Except, perhaps, this one: The Los Angeles Lakers are in trouble.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.