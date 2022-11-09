Lakers Warriors Basketball

Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after receiving his 2021-2022 NBA championship ring before the team’s game against the Lakers on Oct. 18 in San Francisco.

 Godofredo A. Vásquez

Stephen Curry is grateful for the women in his life. He celebrates them every chance he gets.

Whether they want that treatment or not.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.