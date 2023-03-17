APTOPIX BEast Villanova UConn Basketball

Associated Press

UConn’s Lou Lopez Senechal smiles as she holds the Big East Championship trophy while celebrating with teammates after a win against Villanova in the finals of the Big East Conference tournament, March 6, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

 Jessica Hill

The women’s NCAA Tournament field is set and now the fun begins with 68 teams vying for the national championship and cutting down the nets in Dallas.

There’s a new format to March Madness, with two regionals in Seattle and Greenville, South Carolina, instead of the usual four. Here’s a look at what could happen over the next few weeks. This guidance will be 100% accurate — until the first round tips off on Friday.

