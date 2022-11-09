Packers Lions Football

Associated Press

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks to the sideline during the second half against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, in Detroit.

 Paul Sancya

Bet the under when it comes to point totals in the NFL these days.

That might as well be the league’s new mantra with the pendumlum finally swinging back to defense, smacking the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady and Russell Wilson along the way.

