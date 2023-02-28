Thailand LPGA Golf

Associated Press

Lilia Vu, of the USA, poses with her trophy after winning the LPGA Honda Thailand tournament on Sunday in Pattaya, southern Thailand.

 Kittinun Rodsupan

PATTAYA, Thailand — American Lilia Vu rode a hot putter to claim her maiden LPGA crown with a one-shot victory over home favorite Natthakritta Vongtaveelap at the LPGA Thailand on Sunday.

Trailing the local rookie by six strokes at the start of the day, 25-year-old Vu unleashed eight impressive birdies, including five straight from the eighth hole to end her campaign with an immaculate round of 8-under 64 for a 22-under 266 total at Siam Country Club Old Course.

