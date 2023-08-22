Hungary Athletics Worlds

Associated Press

The United States’ Sha’Carri Richardson reacts after crossing the finish line to win the gold medal in the Women’s 100-meter final during the World Athletics Championships on Monday in Budapest, Hungary.

 

 Matthias Schrader

BUDAPEST, Hungary — American Sha’Carri Richardson won the women’s 100-meter world title Monday, outsprinting a star-studded field to take a gold medal two years after a positive marijuana test derailed her Olympic dreams.

Running on the far outside in Lane 9, Richardson finished in 10.65 seconds to match the year’s best time and set the world-championship record.

