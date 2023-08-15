WALTON-ON-THE-HILL, England — Lilia Vu won the Women’s British Open to claim her second major title of 2023, taking any potential drama out of the final round with a 5-under 67 for a six-stroke victory.
The 25-year-old Californian, who also won the Chevron Championship in April, became the first female player to win two majors in the same year since Jin Young Ko in 2019, and the first American woman since Juli Inkster in 1999.
The win means Vu ascends to No. 1 in the women’s world ranking.
Vu began the final round tied for the lead with Charley Hull, with 11 players within five shots of them. After 10 holes, Vu led by five as all of her rivals faltered and the American stayed out of trouble at Walton Heath.
Hull holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle at the par-5 11th to trim the lead to three shots, but Vu birdied No. 12 and was never threatened down the stretch, finishing with a birdie at No. 18 before being drenched in champagne.
Vu finished on 14-under 274.
Hull, passionately backed at a course near to where she grew up, shot 73 and was the second for the second time in the last three majors. She also was runner-up at the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.
Glover beats Cantlay in playoff in FedEx Cup opener for second straight win
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lucas Glover made three big putts just to stay in the game and then hit the most important shot — on dry land in a playoff — to beat Patrick Cantlay on the first extra hole and win the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday for his second straight victory.
And so the amazing run continues for the 43-year-old Glover, who two weeks was No. 112 in the FedEx Cup and preparing for an early end to his season. Now he is assured the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake and perhaps consideration for the Ryder Cup.
Glover made a 20-foot par putt, a 30-foot bogey putt and a 12-foot par putt over the final six holes to close with a 1-under 69 and force a playoff with Cantlay, who surged into contention with a 64 at the TPC Southwind.
The playoff effectively ended with one shot. Cantlay hit 3-wood that was about a foot from being perfect. Instead, it hopped down the bank and into the water. Glover found the fairway and two-putted for par. Cantlay took a penalty drop and his 20-foot par putt just slid by the right edge.
Glover becomes only the third player in his 40s to win back-to-back weeks on the PGA Tour over the last 25 years, joining Kenny Perry (2003) and Vijay Singh, who did it three times, most recently in the FedEx Cup playoffs in 2008.
Rory McIlroy birdied the last hole for a 65 and tied for third with Tommy Fleetwood (68), who had a birdie chance on the 18th to join the playoff.
