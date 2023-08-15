Britain Golf Walton Heath

Associated Press

American Lilia Vu celebrates victory with the trophy at the 2023 AIG Women’s British Open on Sunday at Walton Heath, in Surrey, England.

 John Walton

WALTON-ON-THE-HILL, England — Lilia Vu won the Women’s British Open to claim her second major title of 2023, taking any potential drama out of the final round with a 5-under 67 for a six-stroke victory.

The 25-year-old Californian, who also won the Chevron Championship in April, became the first female player to win two majors in the same year since Jin Young Ko in 2019, and the first American woman since Juli Inkster in 1999.

