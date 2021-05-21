Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High around 65F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 44F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.