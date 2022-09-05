Astros Angels Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Mike Trout follows through after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, in Anaheim. It was the only run for the Halos in a 9-1 loss.

ANAHEIM — Jose Altuve and José Urquidy weren’t fazed at all by the triple digit heat at Angel Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Altuve had three hits and drove in three runs and Urquidy pitched four-hit ball over seven innings as the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-1.

