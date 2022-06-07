OKLAHOMA CITY — Jocelyn Alo wasn’t going to let Oklahoma lose twice in one day.
The record-setting slugger hit two homers, including a grand slam, and the top-seeded Sooners beat No. 5 UCLA 15-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday to advance to the Women’s College World Series finals.
UCLA needed to beat defending national champion Oklahoma twice to advance to the championship series, and the Bruins won the first game 7-3 thanks to two homers from Maya Brady, the niece of seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback tweeted his reaction to the performance.
Alo took command for the powerhouse Sooners in the second game, backing a two-hitter from Hope Trautwein (21-1), who struck out six and threw just 67 pitches in a game that was shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule.
“We were just in the locker room just kind of resetting, and I went into that game with all the confidence knowing we would walk out of it with the W,” Alo said. “No one beats us — no one beats the Sooners twice. I think we really just stuck to our game plan and kind of zoned in on what it was that we needed to do.”
Oklahoma (57-3) will defend its title against either No. 7 seed Oklahoma State or Texas in a best-of-three championship series starting Wednesday. Both teams have defeated the Sooners once this season.
Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, increased her Division I career-record home run total to 120. She went 4-for-4 and scored three runs.
“It’s just impressive,” UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez said. “The strength factor is one thing. There’s different types of hitters that have great hands and they have some that are really strong. I think she has both. She has the ability.”
The Sooners entered Monday unbeaten in the double-elimination format and UCLA had a loss, meaning the Bruins (51-10) needed to win twice to advance. They got the power they needed in the first game from Brady, who hit a three-run blast in the first inning that made it 5-1. Her two-run shot in the seventh increased UCLA’s lead to 7-3.
“I think that it just kind of shows that we were a force to be reckoned with the whole time that maybe we didn’t get the respect that we deserved,” Brady said. “And I think that for us to come out and throw a punch against a team like that just shows that UCLA softball is still in the running and still deserves to be talked about.”
In the second game, Jayda Coleman hit a three-run homer in the first inning off UCLA starter Holly Azevedo (21-3), and Oklahoma rolled from there.
After Azevedo allowed the first two baserunners to reach in the second, Megan Faraimo relieved and retired two batters before Alo blasted the first pitch for a three-run homer to make it 6-0.
Alo’s grand slam was the highlight of an eight-run fifth inning for the Sooners.
Faraimo (24-5) was the winning pitcher in Game 1 for the Bruins, and Azevedo held the Sooners hitless for the final three innings to earn her first save.
Nicole May (15-1) allowed five runs in 2.1 innings for the Sooners in the first game, including a two-run homer in the first inning by Delanie Wisz that gave the Bruins a lead they would not relinquish.
The Sooners have outscored opponents 39-0 in their three games following losses this season.
“I think it’s like a second chance, like, we did that wrong, let’s do this right,” Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said. “They all buy in on it. I don’t know. It’s just they’re very prideful and very hard-working. They want to represent OU. They want to represent our sport. They just want to let people enjoy the way they play the game.”
Texas rallies past Oklahoma State, advances to WCWS finals
OKLAHOMA CITY — Courtney Day hit a three-run homer for the second straight game, this one sparking Texas’ rally from a five-run deficit, and the unseeded Longhorns shocked No. 7 seed Oklahoma State 6-5 on Monday night to advance to the Women’s College World Series finals.
Texas advanced to play its biggest rival — No. 1 seed and defending national champion Oklahoma — in a best-of-three championship series starting Wednesday. In this version of the Red River Rivalry, Oklahoma will seek its sixth national title while Texas tries for its first.
The Longhorns (47-20-1) blanked the Cowgirls 5-0 in the first game of Monday night’s doubleheader. Texas needed to win two games in the double-elimination format to advance to the finals, while Oklahoma State only needed one victory.
In the second game, Hailey Dolcini (24-11) worked five strong innings in relief for the Longhorns, allowing one hit — a two-run homer by Karli Petty that put Oklahoma State ahead 5-0 in the third inning.
It looked like the Cowgirls would roll from there. But after an infield single and a one-out walk in the fourth, Day hit a drive that glanced off the top of the fence and over it to get Texas within 5-3.
Then Oklahoma State gave away the lead in the fifth with two defensive miscues on one play.
With two runners on, Bella Dalton singled to right, and right fielder Petty bobbled the ball, allowing Jordyn Whitaker to score from second. First baseman Hayley Busby cut off the throw but threw wildly to second, and the ball rolled all the way to the outfield wall as Mia Scott scored the tying run and Dalton came in behind her to make it 6-5.
The Cowgirls’ Kelly Maxwell (21-5) struck out 11 batters in 6.2 innings. Only three of the six runs she allowed were earned.
The Cowgirls (48-14) had won the first four meetings with the Longhorns this season.
Day’s three-run homer in the second inning of the first game was more than enough for Estelle Czech (13-1), who pitched a four-hit shutout. Her performance allowed the Longhorns to save Dolcini, the team’s ace.
Morgan Day (13-5) went the distance for Oklahoma State in the Game 1 loss, allowing five runs (three earned) in six innings.
Kiley Naomi hit a two-run homer in the second inning of the second game for Oklahoma State.
