AJ Allmendinger celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday in Indianapolis.

 Darron Cummings

INDIANAPOLIS — AJ Allmendinger continued his dominance of NASCAR road course racing and set himself up for a sweep at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a victory Saturday in the Xfinity Series.

Allmendinger has won six of the last 11 road course races — nine in his NASCAR career — and his latest victory is his third of the Xfinity season.

