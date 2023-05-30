CONCORD, N.C. — Justin Allgaier held on to win the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway late Monday night giving JR Motorsports its first victory of the season in a race that took more than 12 hours to complete.

Allgaier’s team worried he would run out of gas, but he was able to conserve fuel down the stretch.

