PALMDALE — Both the Lancaster and Palmdale girls soccer teams admitted to letting up at certain times during their Golden League match at Palmdale High on Thursday.
But both teams believe they also played one of their best games in the young season: a 3-3 tie.
The Falcons (1-2-1) looked like a different team after taking a 2-0 lead at halftime.
The Eagles (0-2-2) looked like a different team after taking a 3-2 lead in the 60th minute.
“I think everything was good, but there is always room for improvement,” Palmdale senior Alyssa Maldonado said. “The second half I don’t feel like we played as much with the same intensity. I feel like we needed to want it a little bit more. They came back and they wanted it. We needed to want it a little bit more.”
Maldonado scored in the fifth minute, on a corner kick to give Palmdale a 1-0 lead.
Maldonado appeared as though she had scored the game winner in the 78th minute on another corner kick, that hit the far post and bounced back into play.
“I’m not going to lie to you, yes, I thought it went in. I was preparing for it to go in,” said Maldonado, a four-year varsity player.
Palmdale’s Kimberly Amador added a goal in the 11th minute, on a shot from 45 yards out that took a big bounce over the Lancaster goalie.
“I don’t know if you noticed, but I think they got a little bit confident and then that’s when things turned around,” Palmdale coach German Aguilar said. “We caught up a little bit more. We wanted to win the game, but unfortunately we didn’t have enough time.
“I’m proud of them. They did a good job. They worked hard.”
Lancaster struck early in the second half, when sophomore Jariah Scott scored on a penalty kick in the 48th minute.
The Eagles had clearly seized momentum in the match and junior Liliana Labra scored from 15 yards out in the 51st minute to tie the game.
“We’re coming along and playing better,” Lancaster coach Rick Acuna said. “We’re starting to understand each other. This was actually our best passing game. They’re getting comfortable with each other. We’re progressing since last week, when we had the two best teams our first two games and didn’t do too well.
“That’s what’s great about preseason. You get play a couple of games to experiment and we didn’t get that opportunity. I think we’ve experimented with our first two games and we’ve found our mojo I guess.”
Lancaster took its first lead in the 60th minute, when junior Natalie Grider chipped in a rebound off an initial shot.
“I think we did really well. We haven’t had enough practice as a team together, but we did really good,” said Lancaster junior Aaliyah Alatorre, a third-year varsity player. “This was one of our best games so far, starting off the season. This could have been a 3-2 game, but we let off the (final) minutes because we were tired. We did really good and I’m proud of them. We worked hard.”
Palmdale’s Darleen Perez tied the game at 3-3 with a goal from 10 yards out in the 66th minute.
Grider had a shot saved in the 68th minute.
BOYS SOCCER
Palmdale 5, Lancaster 1
Palmdale’s Juan Carlos scored three goals in a Golden League match against Lancaster.
Anthony Robles also scored for the Falcons (3-0-1) and Jorge Solorzano finished with two assists against the Eagles (0-2-2).
Carlos was robbed of another goal in the 64th minute, when he was denied on a penalty kick. He scored his third goal in the 76th minute.
Robles scored in the 60th minute when he was able to chip the ball past a charging Lancaster goalie 20 yards out. Robles then chipped the ball in from 5 yards out.
“We’re still trying to find our rhythm as a team,” Palmdale coach Christian Hernandez said. “But when the ball goes to the back of the net it’s always exciting.”
Lancaster junior Kyle Willey scored the lone goal for the Eagles.
