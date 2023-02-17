Clippers Suns Basketball

The Clippers’ Terance Mann dunks over the Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul during the first half on Thursday in Phoenix. Mann scored 26 points along with Paul George and the Clippers won 116-107.

PHOENIX — Paul George and Terance Mann each scored 26 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns 116-107 on Thursday night in the final NBA game before the All-Star break.

Kahwi Leonard added 16 points, all in the second half, and nine rebounds. Ivica Zubac and Eric Gordon each scored 13 points and Zubac had 12 rebounds.

