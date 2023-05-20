All-Star Games set

Antelope Valley College will host a pair of high school all-star games on Sunday afternoon.
The 49th annual Larry Lake High School Senior Baseball All-Star Game will be at 3 p.m. at the AVC baseball field.
The Lancaster West Rotary Club is also sponsoring the High School Senior Softball All-Star Game at AVC, starting at 11 a.m.
Players from 14 schools from throughout the Antelope Valley will be represented in the two games, along with players from Kern Valley High School.
In the baseball game, 42 players have been split evenly between the Blue and Gold teams.
The Blue Team features 21 players from Vasquez, Kern Valley, Knight, Palmdale, Paraclete, Quartz Hill and Lancaster high schools. The Blue Team will be coached by Quartz Hill coach Aaron Kavanagh and Quartz Hill assistant coach Manny Mobley.
Quartz Hill, which shared the Golden League title with Highland this season with identical 13-1 league records, will be represented by six players on the Blue Team: outfielder Jonathan Osegueda, pitcher/shortstop Logan Reddemann, shortstop Andrew Galindo, outfielder/infielder Anthony Jones, pitcher/outfielder Dominick Lee and outfielder/pitcher Brady Larsen.
The Lancaster baseball team, which finished third in the Golden League with a 9-5 record, has four players on the Blue Team: shortstop/pitcher Pete Hebert, first baseman Tommy Rayes, third baseman/pitcher Jacob Martinez and catcher/third baseman Joseph Lopez.
Vasquez, third in the Heritage League with a 10-3-1 record, has two players on the Blue Team: middle infielder/outfielder Mason McConnell and catcher/shortstop/pitcher Cameron Mendez.
Palmdale, fifth in the Golden League with a 5-9 record, has three players on the Blue Team: infielder/outfielder/pitcher Roman Mercado, center fielder Nicholas Saldana and first baseman Andrew Del Rio.
Paraclete, which finished fourth in its first season in the Del Rey League with a 4-8 record, has four players on the Blue Team: shortstop/pitcher Donovan Chao, outfielder/pitcher Gavin Maish, catcher Chase Chapman and middle infielder Herman Loaisiga.
Pitcher/first baseman Gabriel Kostorowski will be the lone representative on the Blue Team from Knight, which finished in the three-way tie for fifth place with a 5-9 record.
Shortstop/catcher/pitcher TJ Sanders will play on the Blue Team from Kern Valley, which finished third in the High Desert League with a 10-4 record.
Two more Paraclete players were named to the Blue Team, but are injured: Julian Cuevas and John Balok.
The Gold Team will feature baseball players from Boron, Rosamond, Highland, Eastside, Desert Christian and Littlerock and will be coached by Highland coach Chris Paxton.
Highland has four players on the Gold Team after winning its second ever Golden League title: catcher Erick Holman, infielder/pitcher Carter Wood, utility player Troy Lewis and infielder Jacob Rodriguez-Katz.
Rosamond, which won its second straight High Desert League title with a 13-1 record, has four players on the Gold Team: pitcher/second baseman Elias Luna, first baseman Michael Sanchez, infielder Aaron Pelaez and shortstop/pitcher Daniel Flores.
Desert Christian, which finished second in the Heritage League with an 11-2-1 record, has three players on the Gold Team: infielder/outfielder/pitcher Chris Gonzales, shortstop/pitcher Jordan Barnes and outfielder/designated hitter Jaiden Salva.
Littlerock, which finished fourth in the Golden League with a 6-8 record, has three players on the Gold Team: center fielder Peter Zamudio, catcher Colt Hunter and middle infielder/pitcher Mauricio Hernandez.
Eastside, which tied for fifth in the Golden League with a 5-9 record, has two players on the Gold Team: infielder/pitcher Domingo Villa and third baseman/pitcher Christopher Stanley.
Boron, which finished sixth in the High Desert League with a 3-11 record, has four players on the Gold Team: center fielder Milloy Martz, catcher/third baseman Adrian Lyon, shortstop Aiden Day and left fielder Dale Ward.
One player from each team received an Academic Award: Boron’s Carson Burkhead for the Gold Team and Paraclete’s Julian Cuevas for the Blue Team.
Eight baseball players received the Dick Spann Outstanding Academic Achievement Award for having a 4.0 GPA or higher: Highland’s Troy Lewis (4.8) and Jacob Rodriguez-Katz (4.51), Kern Valley’s TJ Sanders (4.44), Vasquez’s Mason McConnell (4.35), Boron’s Milloy Martz (4.25), Palmdale’s Nicholas Saldana (4.2), and Paraclete’s Julian Cuevas (4.05) and Herman Loaisiga (4.0).
The two softball all-star teams are both made up of 15 players apiece and has to split up teammates from eight different schools.
The Blue softball team features players from Antelope Valley, Knight, Quartz Hill, Lancaster, Highland, Palmdale, Boron, Kern Valley, Vasquez, Rosamond and Eastside, and will be coached by Brian Roberts of Highland.
Quartz Hill infielder Victoria Arcos will play on the Blue Team from the Golden league champion Royals, who went 14-0 in league play.
Boron, which won the High Desert League title with a 13-1 record, has four players on the Blue Team: center fielder Savanna Wilson, third baseman/outfielder Carolina Jauregui, shortstop/catcher/outfielder Kaili York and first baseman/pitcher/outfielder Jordan Rice.
Vasquez pitcher/first baseman/outfielder Nichole Muro will play on the Blue Team from the Heritage League champion Mustangs, who went 8-0 in league play.
Highland outfielder Dana Roberts will play on the Blue Team, after the Bulldogs finished second in the Golden League with a 12-2 record.
Lancaster finished third in the Golden League with a 9-5 record and will be represented by infielder Alex Cabral and outfielder Jada Storey on the Blue Team.
Rosamond shortstop/pitcher Alexy Finch will play on the Blue Team from Rosamond, which finished third in the High Desert League with a 9-5 record.
Knight outfielder/third baseman Jizelle Sigaran is on the Blue Team from the Hawks, who were fourth in the Golden League with an 8-6 record.
Eastside outfielder/first baseman/pitcher Jazz Figueroa is on the Blue Team from the Lions, who finished sixth in the Golden League at 3-10.
Palmdale shortstop/catcher/center fielder Liliana Villegas is on the Blue Team after the Falcons finished seventh in the Golden League at 2-12.
Antelope Valley third baseman Meloday Hernandez is on the Blue Team after the Antelopes placed eighth in the Golden League.
Kern Valley pitcher Kerri Sunderberg is on the Blue Team. The Broncs tied for fourth in the High Desert League at 8-6.
The Gold Team is comprised of players from California City, Vasquez, Highland, Rosamond, Palmdale, Lancaster, Quartz Hill, Antelope Valley and Eastside and will be coached by Lancaster assistant coach Roger Zinn.
California City shortstop/catcher Natalia Hernandez will play on the Gold Team for the Ravens, who tied for fourth in the High Desert League at 8-6.
Vasquez pitcher/first baseman/third baseman Charisma Lineberger and middle infielder/outfielder Haley Rudd will play on the Gold Team.
Highland teammates, catcher/utility player Naohemi Martinez and outfielder Angelina Quezada, will play on the Gold Team.
Rosamond teammates, outfielder Amber Hufford and pitcher/third baseman Madison Moore, are on the Gold Team, as are Palmdale teammates, third baseman/outfielder Vanessa Pablo and first baseman/outfielder Mia Gutierrez.
Lancaster teammates, outfielder Tawny Greene and pitcher Hailey Watkins, and Quartz Hill teammates, infielder Ruth Carlos and infielder Jazmin Avila, are all on the Gold Team.
Antelope Valley shortstop/center fielder Nilya Stepps and Eastside second baseman Vivian Segura are both on the Gold Team.
Six softball players received the Dick Spann Outstanding Academic Achievement Award for having a 4.0 GPA or higher: Palmdale’s Mia Gutierrez (4.5) and Lilianna Villegas (4.48), Vasquez’s Haley Rudd (4.42), Rosamond’s Alexy Finch (4.3), Vasquez’s Charisma Lineberger (4.05) and Kern Valley’s Kerri Sundberg (4.0).
