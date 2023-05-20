 Skip to main content
Larry Lake HS Senior Baseball and Softball All-Star Games

All-Star Games set

Larry Lake adds softball to annual baseball senior game

Baseball Senior All-Star Game

MEGAN WIDICK/Special to the Valley Press

Highland senior Jakob Rodriguez-Katz (bottom) dives back into first base on a pickoff attempt as Lancaster’s Tommy Rayes waits for the ball during a Golden League game on April 14. Rodriguez-Katz and Rayes will both play in the Larry Lake HS Senior All-Star Game on Sunday.

 

Antelope Valley College will host a pair of high school all-star games on Sunday afternoon.

The 49th annual Larry Lake High School Senior Baseball All-Star Game will be at 3 p.m. at the AVC baseball field.

