High School Cross Country | Nike Cross Nationals

All-American effort

Highland’s Donis finishes 13th in national meet

Last week, Highland senior cross country standout Matthew Donis was running one of the strongest races of his life in his first national meet. 

Donis walked out of the race as an All-American, finishing 13th at the Nike Cross Nationals on Dec. 3 in Portland, Oregon.

