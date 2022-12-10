All-American effort

Last week, Highland senior cross country standout Matthew Donis was running one of the strongest races of his life in his first national meet.
Donis walked out of the race as an All-American, finishing 13th at the Nike Cross Nationals on Dec. 3 in Portland, Oregon.
“I’m just so proud of him,” Highland coach Ashley Blunt said. “He is Highland’s first All-American male cross country runner. The Highland community has pride right now. Matt gets to be a part of the unique handful of All-American athletes of Highland’s history. He has trained so hard for this and it has shown throughout this entire postseason.”
The top 21 runners out of the field of 198 were named All-Americans.
“I wanted to be top 10,” Donis said. “I guess I just wanted to be an All-American, but I was so close to top 10, I’m a little disappointed that I wasn’t. But it was fun. It was a good race.”
Donis finished with a time of 15 minutes, 4.3 seconds in what was called the fastest NXN boys race ever.
The winner of the race, Newbury Park’s Aaron Sahlman won in 14:44.5 and helped lead his school to the team title. His teammates, twin brothers Leo and Lex Young, were favored and set a pace they couldn’t keep up. Leo finished 11th, while Lex was 35th.
“It was a little scary, because they went out hard, faster than any race I’ve ever raced before,” Donis said. “We went through the first 400 (meters) in 60 seconds, which is a 4-minute mile pace. … Just going out that fast, I’ve never done that in cross country.
“I was like, ‘How am I going to hold this?’ But then I just kept pushing. It was kind of hurting, it was an interesting feeling. I’ve never felt that way during a race. Just because running in spikes and mud, my legs weren’t used to it. I just held on as long as possible. Just pushing through the pain barrier for the most part. It was a pretty successful run for my first national meet.”
The runners ran in spikes to help battle slightly muddy conditions in the cool and damp weather.
“The main thing was just that was me racing in spikes for the first time in cross country,” Donis said. “The thing is, their spikes are very long for cross country and when I’m on the track, I use short spikes. But these were like one-inch spikes. They felt a little unstable for the first mile and a half, but I got used to it. Other than that, the course was really nice, I loved it. It was pretty easy. I mean, it was hard, but it wasn’t the hardest course I’ve ran.”
Donis said the weather was cold and windy, but he loved it, even though it was the windiest race he’s been a part of. It was so cold in Oregon, it started to snow on Sunday, the day Donis left to come home.
“It was very windy in Portland,” Blunt said. “Everyone was fighting against the elements, but Matt is so mentally strong and I think that day Matt showed his fierceness. As other runners were dropping off after the second mile, he was moving forward.”
Donis moved from 21st up to 11th after 4K and was able to hold on for 13th.
“I always finish strong, so I just try to pick off the people who are falling back and move forward,” he said.
Donis had several family members make the trip, including his parents and godparents. He was happy they were all there even though he didn’t get to spend much time with them during the busy weekend.
“It was amazing,” Donis said. “I wasn’t allowed to see them too much, because they weren’t allowed in the hotel and I wasn’t allowed to leave the hotel, so I only saw them on race day and the day before race day. During the race, I heard them. Then, after the race, they were at the finish line, so it was nice seeing them.”
After the race, Donis said he got to use some gear in the recovery room like compression boots and massage guns.
“I was just using it to just use it,” he said. “It was pretty fun.”
He also enjoyed the food and the stay in the hotel.
The athletes also got to tour Nike headquarters where Donis got to see the shoes of Steve Prefontaine, who broke several American records and still holds a few from the 1970s. He also got to see Nike prototypes that aren’t released yet.
“Prefontaine is a pretty big person in the running world, so it was cool seeing his spikes,” Donis said.
He also got to run on a track at the headquarters that is in the middle of a forest and received a bunch of Nike gear, including spikes, a jersey, shorts, sweatpants, a sweatshirt, socks and a backpack.
The experience was also a cool one for Blunt.
“The experience at Nationals was amazing,” she said. “Portland has a very contagious atmosphere of running energy. It was a very exciting weekend to meet other amazing athletes, coaches and elite professional athletes.”
Donis won the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 title, the CIF State Division 1 title and is now an All-American. All three were goals of his.
“I missed breaking 14 minutes by 4 seconds, but other than that, yeah, I did pretty good for the season,” he said.
Blunt and Donis will turn their attention to track and field after the holidays, where more goals await.
“For track I want to move up in top five in the country,” Donis said. “I want to run fast in the two-mile and the mile. Better my school record in the two-mile and take the mile school record.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.