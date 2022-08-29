LANCASTER — The chants of “Ziaire! Ziaire! Ziaire!” reverberated throughout the Pioneer Event Center, Saturday morning from more than a hundred children at the inaugural Ziaire Williams Youth Basketball Camp put on by Impact Basketball.
The young campers were chanting Williams’ name as he was showing them that even when he shoots a free throw, a jump shot or a 3-pointer, his form always stays the same. Williams moved back to half court where he missed a few but, following a couple of shots, netted a half-courter as all the kids rushed the court.
More than 200 campers from ages 5-17 participated in a two-part camp on Saturday. The younger kids camp was held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while the older kids had the afternoon session from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
“This means everything to me to be able to give back to my community where I grew up,” Williams said. “Seeing many of my old coaches, it’s just super dope. Just to put a smile on these kids’ faces. Some of these kids just don’t have the resources. It’s all about giving back.”
Several coaches from around the Valley including UAV men’s basketball coach Jordan Mast and women’s basketball coach Deon Price, coaches from local high schools, including Paraclete and Rosamond, and local travel ball organizations, including Dojo, helped campers learn the fundamentals of basketball. They were taught different drills from dribbling to defense to passing, rebounding and layups. Williams interacted with all the campers as he demonstrated drills and joined in with them while doing their drills.
“I want to make this an annual event,” he said. “The biggest thing for me is remembering where I came from. Growing up, we didn’t have events like this. I just want to show the kids and show them that anything is possible if they stick to their dreams and keep their grades up. This is all about having fun. Whatever they choose to do in life, just have fun.”
Williams, an NBA star for the Memphis Grizzlies, grew up in the Antelope Valley, but attended Sherman Oaks-Notre Dame High School from his freshman year through his junior year. Williams transferred to perennial powerhouse Sierra Canyon. Both his parents, Ziaire Sr. and Marquita, attended Antelope Valley High School in the late ’90s.
He attended Stanford for one year before he opted to enter the NBA draft where he was drafted 10th overall. This past season, Williams’ rookie season, he averaged eight points and two rebounds while starting about a third of the Grizzlies’ games.
“The cool part about this is coming off COVID, we haven’t really had much community involvement,” Mast said. “Having somebody local that does this here is great. We have a lot of guys volunteering their time. This is just great for everyone.”
“Bringing in cats like this make our small town big,” he said. “It’s always good that someone of his stature comes back. A lot of these kids don’t even know UAV exists. They get to experience what it’s like to play on a college floor. Now these youth can come check out our games. It’s just a great overall experience.”
Impact Basketball, out of Las Vegas, was the main operator of the camp. Joe Abunasser, who has been Williams’ trainer since his days at Notre Dame High School, knows the importance of helping these young kids and teaching them about more than just basketball.
“We just love interacting with the youth,” said Abunasser, who has trained several current and former NBA players such as Kevin Garnett, Chauncey Billups and Tayshaun Prince. “We teach them about basketball, nutrition, strength and conditioning and just life lessons. For (Williams) to give to his community is special to him. To him it’s more about teaching life values.”
Following each session, Williams signed autographs for campers and each participant received a goodie backpack from Adidas with a water bottle, socks and other items.
“Yeah, I had fun because I got to do a lot of drills and stuff, like ball handling,” 8-year-old Deejay Price said. “We got to scrimmage. I met a lot of new kids. I was excited to meet an NBA player. I saw him on TV. He’s one of my favorite players, but I have other options. They gave me a bottle and backpack and headbands and wristbands. I would like to go back next year.”
