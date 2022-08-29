 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Youth Basketball | Ziaire Williams Skills Camp

All about giving back

Williams returns to roots to host basketball camp

  • 0

LANCASTER — The chants of “Ziaire! Ziaire! Ziaire!” reverberated throughout the Pioneer Event Center, Saturday morning from more than a hundred children at the inaugural Ziaire Williams Youth Basketball Camp put on by Impact Basketball.

The young campers were chanting Williams’ name as he was showing them that even when he shoots a free throw, a jump shot or a 3-pointer, his form always stays the same. Williams moved back to half court where he missed a few but, following a couple of shots, netted a half-courter as all the kids rushed the court.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.