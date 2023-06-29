Britain Tennis Queens Club

Carlos Alcaraz carries the trophy after defeating Alex de Minaur, 6-4, 6-4, on Sunday in the men’s singles final match at the Queens Club tennis tournament in London.

 

 Alberto Pezzali

WIMBLEDON, England — Carlos Alcaraz — not four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic — and Iga Swiatek were seeded No. 1 for Wimbledon on Wednesday, as expected, because the All England Club adheres to the ATP and WTA rankings.

Alcaraz overtook Djokovic atop the men’s standings on Monday. Djokovic has not played since collecting his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open on June 11 and slid to No. 2, while Alcaraz rose one spot after winning a grass-court tune-up tournament at Queen’s Club on Sunday.

