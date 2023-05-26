France Tennis French Open

Associated Press

Defending champion Poland’s Iga Swiatek poses by the men’s trophy (left) and the women’s trophy during the French Open tennis tournament draw at the Roland Garros Stadium, Thursday, in Paris. Play begins at the French Open on Sunday.

 Thibault Camus

PARIS — Carlos Alcaraz and the man he just replaced atop the rankings, 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, were placed in the same half of the French Open field in Thursday’s draw and could face each other in the semifinals.

Alcaraz is seeded No. 1 at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time and was automatically placed in the top section of the bracket. Djokovic is No. 3 and so could have ended up on either half — had he landed in the bottom, he and Alcaraz only could have met in the final at Roland Garros, where 14-time champion Rafael Nadal will be missing for the first time since he made his debut at the clay-court major in 2005.

