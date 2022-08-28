Dodgers Marlins Baseball

Associated Press

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night in Miami.

 

 Michael Laughlin

MIAMI — Sandy Alcántara bounced back from his shortest outing of the season by throwing a complete-game six-hitter as the Miami Marlins beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 Saturday night.

After allowing a season-high six runs in 3 2/3 innings against the Dodgers on Aug. 21, Alcántara (12-6) limited the NL-West leaders to Mookie Betts' solo home run. The All-Star right-hander struck out 10 and walked two for his fourth complete game.

