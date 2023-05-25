APTOPIX Dodgers Braves Baseball

Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies (1) is mobbed by teammates after driving in the winning run with a sacrifice fly during the ninth inning against the Dodgers, Wednesday, in Atlanta. The Braves won 4-3.

 John Bazemore

ATLANTA — Bryce Elder’s clutch pitching kept Atlanta in the game. Strong situational at-bats in the ninth produced a much-needed win.

Ozzie Albies’ sacrifice fly drove in Austin Riley in the bottom of the ninth and the Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Wednesday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.