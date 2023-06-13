ST. LOUIS — Daniel Aguirre scored late in the second half to rally the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 1-1 draw with St. Louis City on Sunday.
Aguirre took a pass from Douglas Costa in the 83rd minute and scored for the first time this season to help the Galaxy (3-9-4) earn a point on the road. LA closed out May with a 3-2 road win over Real Salt Lake, snapping an eight-match winless streak away from home. The Galaxy totaled one goal and two points through their first seven matches on the road.
Nicholas Gioacchini gave St. Louis City (9-5-2) the lead in the 68th minute, using an assist from Indiana Vassilev to score his sixth goal of the season. Gioacchini and Eduard Löwen have both scored five times at home this season to lead five players with multiple home goals.
The Galaxy and Colorado Rapids are tied with a league-low 13 points.
HOUSTON — Houston scored three goals in the second half and the Dynamo pulled away for a 4-0 victory over Los Angeles FC on Saturday night, handing the defending champions just their second loss of the season.
The Dynamo (6-7-3) took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute and rode it into halftime when Nelson Quiñónes took a pass from Adalberto Carrasquilla and scored his first career goal. The 20-year-old was making his third career start.
Houston stretched its lead to 2-0 just five minutes into the second half on a penalty kick by Amine Bassi — his seventh goal this season.
The Washington Spirit scored two goals in the first half to earn a 2-1 win against visiting Angel City.
Ashley Hatch opened the scoring in the 33rd minute with her sixth goal this season. Ashley Sanchez volleyed a shot that was pushed off the crossbar by goalkeeper DiDi Haracic, and Hatch was there to head in the rebound.
Sanchez doubled the lead seven minutes later, heading in Paige Metayer’s cross to the far post.
MA Vignola got one back for Angel City before halftime, blasting a left-footed shot into the near-post corner. It was Vignola’s first NWSL goal.
Hatch nearly scored again in first-half stoppage time, shooting from the halfway mark after winning a loose ball. Haracic sprinted back and pushed the ball out for a corner just before it crossed the line.
Haracic made seven saves for Angel City (2-6-3).
The Spirit (5-1-5) moved to second in the league with the win.
