ANAHEIM — The Los Angeles Angels found out they'll pay a hefty price in suspensions for Sunday's big brawl with Seattle. In the short term, though, it seems that's galvanized a struggling ballclub.
Taylor Ward hit a go-ahead double in the seventh inning Monday night and the Angels rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Not only was it Los Angeles' second consecutive one-run win, it marked the first time in nearly five weeks the Halos won back-to-back home games.
“It feels really nice,” said Brandon Marsh, who had three hits and a sliding catch in the sixth inning to rob Luis Robert of at least a single. “It shows the trust we have in the bullpen and all the starters.”
Noah Syndergaard snapped his four-game losing streak and struck out seven for the Angels, who won for only the fifth time in their last 19 home games.
The victory capped a hectic day. Less than two hours before the game, the Angels learned a total of nine players and coaches were suspended by Major League Baseball for their roles in Sunday's nasty fight with the Mariners.
Bench coach Ray Montgomery took over for interim manager Phil Nevin, who began serving his 10-game suspension.
“I would like to say it’s just like being in that position when I’m standing there with Phil or anyone else — but it’s not obviously,” Montgomery said. “People are looking to you to be prepared. You have a responsibility to those guys (the players) and want to make sure that they have what they need.”
Assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti (five games), pitcher Andrew Wantz (three games) and major league interpreter Manny Del Campo (two games) also began their suspensions. Montgomery will serve a two-game ban when Chiti returns.
Gavin Sheets had two hits for the White Sox, who have dropped five of six. Lucas Giolito pitched six solid innings but did not factor in the decision.
“He ended up in a really good spot this time to get them, but there's a position where the game breaks your heart and we couldn't hold it for him,” manager Tony La Russa said.
The White Sox went ahead 3-2 in the seventh on Josh Harrison’s RBI single before the Angels regained the lead in the home half.
Max Stassi drew a leadoff walk from Reynaldo Lopez (4-2) and moved to second on Marsh’s single. Pinch-runner Monte Harrison and Marsh advanced on Andrew Velazquez’s sacrifice bunt before Ward hit a two-run double off the wall in right-center that was just beyond Robert's reach.
Syndergaard (5-6) allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings for his first victory since May 24 against Texas.
Raisel Iglesias worked the ninth for his 14th save.
“Probably one of the best ones I’ve had all year,” Syndergaard said. “Everything’s getting better. I am trusting my delivery instead of just trying to be too fine with things.”
Syndergaard retired the first nine White Sox hitters before Tim Anderson singled leading off the fourth.
The Angels got on the board with two outs in the second when Jared Walsh scored after a long fly ball hit by Marsh went in and out of Sheets' glove near the right-field wall. The ball deflected off the top of the short fence in the corner but stayed in play. It originally was ruled a home run, but got overturned to a triple.
Marsh scored when Velazquez hit a grounder up the middle that deflected off Giolito's foot into shallow right field for a hit.
The White Sox tied it in the sixth on RBI doubles by Andrew Vaughn and Jose Abreu.
CENTURY MARK
Anderson stole second in the fourth inning to become the 31st player in White Sox history with 100 stolen bases. Anderson, in his seventh year with Chicago, is 10 for 10 on steals this season.
TRAINER’S ROOM
White Sox: 3B Yoán Moncada (right hamstring strain) worked out before the game with the anticipation that he will return to the lineup Tuesday. ... RHP Liam Hendriks (right forearm strain) threw a bullpen, but there’s still no decision on whether he will go on a rehab assignment.
Angels: INF Matt Duffy was placed on the 10-day injured list due to low back spasms. C Matt Thaiss was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.
UP NEXT
White Sox: RHP Johnny Cueto (1-4, 3.19) is 4-0 with a 1.34 ERA in five career starts against the Angels.
Angels: A starter had not been announced for Tuesday, but rookie RHP Chase Silseth (1-2, 4.96 ERA) is part of the team’s taxi squad and could be activated.
SUSPENSIONS
Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was suspended 10 games and Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker received a seven-game ban from Major League Baseball for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl during the second inning of Sunday’s game.
Nevin and Winker were two of 12 players or coaches suspended between the teams, according to an MLB release Monday night.
Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford received five games, Angels pitchers Ryan Tepera and Andrew Wantz were suspended for three, and Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez, Angels reliever Raisel Iglesias and major league interpreter Manny Del Campo received two games.
Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon, who is out for the rest of the season after undergoing wrist surgery, will be suspended five games when he returns from the injured list. For now, he is prohibited from sitting on the bench for the next seven games.
Nevin received a significant suspension for Angels opener Wantz intentionally throwing at Winker while warnings were in place for both teams. Nevin made the late decision to pitch Wantz instead of scheduled starter Jose Suarez.
Nevin’s suspension began Monday night as the Angels opened a series against the Chicago White Sox. Bench coach Ray Montgomery, who received a two-game suspension, will manage in Nevin’s place. Montgomery and catching coach Bill Haselman (one game) will begin serving their suspensions after assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti returns from his five-game ban.
The punishments were announced within 90 minutes of Los Angeles’ and Seattle’s games Monday night.
Winker was hit by the first pitch of the second inning by Wantz, who had also thrown a pitch behind Rodríguez’s head during in the first inning. Wantz, who is suspended for three games, is the only player not appealing.
The up-and-in pitches appeared to be the Angels’ response to Erik Swanson’s 95 mph fastball near Mike Trout’s head during the ninth inning Saturday night. Trout voiced his frustration about the pitch following the game.
Winker reacted to getting hit by Wantz, angrily yelling and gesturing toward the Angels’ dugout. Winker then charged Los Angeles’ dugout on the third-base side after yelling at Nevin with both benches and bullpens emptying.
The brawl lasted nearly four minutes, with both teams appearing to throw multiple punches.
The game was delayed for 18 minutes. Of the eight who were ejected, Seattle manager Scott Servais is the only one who wasn’t suspended.
Before the bans were announced, Nevin disputed that he used Wantz to throw at Seattle’s players.
“That’s not factual. But I don’t want to get into a war of words with that,” Nevin said. “What’s done is done. Yesterday’s over and done with. We’re focused on the White Sox today.”
Sunday’s brawl may have been the ugliest involving the Angels since one in 1998 in Kansas City after a series of hit batters. Nevin was playing for Los Angeles and received a three-game suspension, while manager Terry Collins was out for eight.
Winker said he expected a lengthy suspension before the Mariners faced Baltimore on Monday night.
“I think it’s a bad look on Phil Nevin and could have been handled differently,” he said. “But they decide to run their mouth and I didn’t like that. It’s that simple. There’s nothing else left to say about that. They’re going to suspend me, they’re going to suspend Crawford and that’s MLB’s decision.”
The AL West rivals play 11 more times this season, but not until the start of a four-game series in Seattle on Aug. 5.
