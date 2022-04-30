CYPRESS – After Antelope Valley College women’s tennis player Kristi Henderson dropped her second consecutive game in the first set, she hit the bottom of her shoe with her racket.
If you know anything about Henderson, that was as much emotion as she may have shown all season for the Marauders.
However, it was actually a good thing for Henderson as it seemed to ignite an inner flame.
Henderson got over her early match jitters and advanced to the round of 16 with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Grossmont College’s Alivia Childs, Friday afternoon in Day 1 of the Southern California Regionals at Cypress College.
“Having limited time between doubles and singles was very challenging for me,” Henderson said. “I expected (Childs) to have a similar game as our doubles’ opponent, but I had to adjust. In the beginning I knew I had to just settle down and listen to my coaches’ advice. I knew the shot I wanted to hit; I was just missing. I just needed encouragement more than anything. I’m still a little bit heated at myself, but it’s good to get the win.”
Henderson will face No. 4 seed Julia Jones of El Camino College today at 10am.
AVC, as a team, continued their impressive play as it won four of its five matches on Friday.
Henderson also teamed with Naia Smithley in doubles as they advanced with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over San Diego City College’s No. 1 doubles team of Olivia Strong and Charlee Fitzmaurice.
Smithley, was a late addition in the singles bracket and performed well. After a late scratch from a player from another school, Smithley found out on Thursday that she was playing in the play-round at 9 a.m.
Smithley, the Marauders’ No. 2 singles player, had no trouble with Southwestern’s No. 1 player, Ivanna Perez, following a 6-3, 6-4 victory, which moved her into the round of 32. Unfortunately, Smithley ran into the tournament’s No. 3 seed, Shekinah Daffon, of College of the Desert, as Daffon won 6-0, 6-0, in Smithley’s third match of the day.
“I feel like we have been playing our best tennis at the best time of year. Both of our doubles teams and Kristi (Henderson) moving on speaks to us playing our best tennis,” AVC head coach Justin Webb said. “I’m very pleased with our performance today. There’s always ups and downs and ebbs and flows, particularly when everyone can play, but we overcame adversity in a few matches today. That is a lesson in sports and life.”
AVC’s other doubles team, Brooke Faulk and Sabrina Bulsombut, dropped the first set and found themselves in trouble in the second only to find a way to pull out a thrilling 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-5), 10-2 victory over the No. 1 doubles team of Kayla Lee and Raycel Martinez from Imperial Valley College.
“We played very well today. I definitely see the improvement in Sabrina and I from the beginning of the season to now,” Faulk said. “We have improved on skills that we struggled with at the beginning. Today we were able to stay focused and we didn’t dwell on our mistakes. In the third set we were just dialed in and we tried to exploit their weaknesses.”
Faulk and Bulsombut got off to a good start in the first set, but struggled and found themselves down 2-5. The duo reeled off four consecutive games to grab a 6-5 lead and was serving for the first set. However, they were broken and dropped the first in the tie break.
The second set went back-and-forth and once again AVC led 6-5 and was serving for the second set, but once again they were broken sending the second into another tiebreak. The Marauders got down 1-4 before rallying to win six of the next seven points and send the match into the super tie break.
After dropping the first two points in the 10-point tiebreak, AVC flipped the switch and won the next 10 consecutive points to advance to the round of 16. They will face the tournament’s top seed Nicole West and Kai Nikchevich from Santa Monica.
“In my head I knew we were hanging on and I think that helped our momentum. I thought we played our best match of the season. We’re playing our best tennis right now, and it’s been really rewarding,” Bulsombut said. “Our improvement throughout the season has been so great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.