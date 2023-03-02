 Skip to main content
High School Girls Wrestling | State Championships | Quartz Hill High School

Adu takes third at State

Royals’ senior wrestler makes school history

QUARTZ HILL — Senior Abena Adu made history for the Quartz Hill High School wrestling program on Saturday.

Adu finished third in the 170-pound weight class at the CIF State Girls Championship Finals at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield. It is the highest placing at the State tournament for any Quartz Hill wrestler.

