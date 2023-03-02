Adu takes third at State

QUARTZ HILL — Senior Abena Adu made history for the Quartz Hill High School wrestling program on Saturday.
Adu finished third in the 170-pound weight class at the CIF State Girls Championship Finals at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield. It is the highest placing at the State tournament for any Quartz Hill wrestler.
“That feels good,” Adu said. “I feel like I should have won. I should have done better. Making history … I think it was expected.
“I feel like this is only just like the beginning, because I want to wrestle in college.”
Adu increased her offseason training in preparation for her final varsity season of wrestling.
The four-year wrestler at Quartz Hill High School was disappointed with her postseason her junior year.
The increased training and a change in mindset led to dramatic improvement for Adu.
“It was really good,” she said. “I feel like all my hard work paid off. I think after I lost at last year’s Masters, I just promised myself that I would work to get to State this year and then I did.”
Adu began the postseason by winning her second Golden League title. She was unopposed at 170 pounds and won the 189 weight class her freshman year.
Adu then finished second at the CIF-Southern Section Eastern Division Finals and second at the Masters Meet.
She finished fifth at the CIF-Southern Section division finals last year, advancing to the Masters Meet, but did not place.
“I immediately started training,” Adu said. “I did multiple packages a day and strength training and cardio.”
Quartz Hill girls wrestling coach Anna Bellotti said the biggest difference for Adu was her mental approach.
“Definitely it was all mental,” Bellotti said. “She had the tools last year, but this year there was a mental change with her believing in herself and knowing she’s working harder than all these other girls and she deserves a chance to get it. It’s believing that you can.
“She can definitely see that she’s outworking them. Her cardio is better. She can last longer than them. She’s faster than them. Everything she has worked on individually came together in this tournament.”
Adu went 1-1 on the first day at the State Finals, dropping her into the consolation bracket on the second day. She had two pins on the second day.
Adu began the third day of the tournament in the blood round, facing a win-or-go home match.
She started the third day with back-to-back pins, advancing to the consolation semifinals, where she faced Golden West’s Jacklyn Green, who defeated Adu on the first day.
Adu pinned Green in 22 seconds to advance to the third-place match.
She then pinned Elk Grove’s Bianca Pesole in 57 seconds to clinch third place.
Adu said she could tell there was a difference from last year’s postseason.
“I think it was after my first and second matches, they’re kind of easy,” Adu said of this postseason. “I’m like, ‘I’m getting better.’ Before it was really hard to get where I was then. I was cruising through.”
Bellotti said Adu set different goals for herself this season.
“Last year, she was like, ‘I want to make it to State,’” Bellotti said. “This year, it wasn’t just ‘I want to make it to State. I want to place at State.’ And not just the lower place, she wants to be at the top of the podium. That definitely was a mindset change for her.”
Adu said she could see improved results during matches early in the season, especially in all female tournaments.
Adu competed in four all-female tournaments and won her weight class in three of them, while placing second in the other. She also finished third in the Freakshow Tournament in Las Vegas in October.
“I felt good about it,” Adu said. “I felt like all the practice I was putting on in the room was showing.”
Bellotti said there are more all-female tournaments, which also helps boost the confidence of the wrestlers.
“It definitely helps the confidence,” Bellotti said. “There’s more girls. There’s more opportunities for tournaments, for colleges, for everything. It’s just growing so much, so fast. It’s helping recruiting. It’s helping everything, as a whole.
“You can hang with the boys and then when you see those girls, you’re above them at the next level. That’s how she was.”
Adu credited Bellotti for her help.
“I really appreciate my coach,” Adu said. “She’s done a lot for me. I feel like without her, I wouldn’t even be in this situation.”
Bellotti is in her second year coaching for the Royals, after two years of coaching at Lancaster High, where she graduated from in 2013.
Bellotti had her own impressive postseason during her senior year at Lancaster High, finishing second at the State Finals.
Adu also credited her training partner, Quartz Hill junior Evan Sepanlou, who also won his second Golden League title this season and finished third at the CIF-Southern Section Coastal Division Finals.
“Even going into it, I think I improved a lot, because I have a really good partner and we help each other,” Adu said of Sepanlou.
She said she isn’t sure why the two started training together this year.
“It just happened,” said Adu, who was born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was 2 or 3 years old.
Adu is undecided on where she would like to go to college, but was approached by recruiters during the State Championship.
“A few talked to me while I was there,” she said.
Adu said she wants to study psychology. She took an AP psychology class her junior year.
“I’m really interested in it,” Adu said. “I haven’t decided what specific type psychology, probably sports psychology, because I like wrestling, they go hand in hand. When I took it, I really liked it. It was just interesting. It just clicked in my head.”
Adu played volleyball her freshman year, soccer when she was younger and track in middle school, but was recruited by varsity wrestling coach Ron Coleman in a physical education class her freshman year.
“I never did a combat sport,” Adu said. “I thought it was silly. I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ Because I was a volleyball player at the time and I was going to do club volleyball. It just wasn’t in mind, but then I tried it. I didn’t like it at first, but then my mom pushed me to keep going. I liked it eventually.
“She’s like, ‘You only did it for a day. Just do it for a week and see if you like it, give it a feel.’ Yeah. I really liked it after a week. After I got used to everything, I liked it. I think I was just having fun at practice. When I did wrestling, everything else just seemed so boring.”
