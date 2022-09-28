Athletics Angels Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels' Matt Duffy (5) scores ahead of a throw to Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) during the eighth inning, Tuesday, in Anaheim. Duffy scored off of a single hit by Jo Adell and the Angels won 4-3.

ANAHEIM — Jo Adell drove in Matt Duffy with a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games, and the Los Angeles Angels opened their final homestand of the season with a 4-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.

A.J. Puk (3-3) hit Duffy with an 0-2 slider before pinch-hitter Michael Stefanic bunted Duffy to second, and Adell lined a single to left for just his third RBI in a quiet September. Adell was playing for the first time in five days after sitting behind Mickey Moniak in their outfield platoon.

