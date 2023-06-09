Cubs Angels Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Jo Adell (right) hits a solo home run as Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes (center) watches along with home plate umpire Vic Carapazza during the second inning on Thursday in Anaheim. The Angels won 3-1.

ANAHEIM — This night was definitely a long time coming for Jo Adell and Reid Detmers.

Adell homered in his first game back in the majors, Detmers finally posted his first win of the season and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Thursday to complete their third series sweep of the year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.