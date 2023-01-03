Heat Clippers Basketball

Associated Press

Heat guard Tyler Herro (left) drives to the basket against Clippers guard Terance Mann during the first half, Monday, in Los Angeles.

 Allison Dinner

LOS ANGELES — Bam Adebayo had 31 points and 13 rebounds, and the Miami Heat recovered from blowing a 21-point lead to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-100 on Monday night for their second win in a row.

"Bam was just Mr. Reliable all game long," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He was able to really help us control the game from a paint standpoint."

