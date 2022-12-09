Clippers Heat Basketball

Associated Press

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) goes up for a shot against Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) during the first half, Thursday, in Miami. The Clippers lost 115-110.

MIAMI — Bam Adebayo knows the Miami Heat have some work to do to climb up the standings.

Thursday was, he hopes, a good start.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.