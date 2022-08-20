BMW Championship Golf

Associated Press

Adam Scott hits out of a bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club, Friday, in Wilmington, Del. Scott has a one-shot lead.

WILMINGTON, Del. — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time.

Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship.

