WASHINGTON, DC — Angel City Football Club (ACFC) beat the reigning NWSL champion Washington Spirit 1-0 on the road, Sunday, following a 42nd-minute goal by forward Christen Press.
“We were feeling the effects of the loss last week and wanted to put that right and build momentum again,” ACFC coach Frey Coombe said. “I think we’ve shown that when we’re really on it, we’re really a tough team to break down and beat as well as being exciting in the offense and the attack. That was something we wanted to get back to this week and was something I thought we did.”
The game was back and forth for much of the first half, with both teams defending well and limiting the other side’s chances.
The first good chance for either team came in the 16th minute, when Washington forward Trinity Rodman beat defender Tyler Lussi to the right of the penalty area, dribbled to the endline, and sent a low, driven ball across the face of goal, though no Spirit players were able to reach the ball in time. Washington had another look in the 19th minute, a close-range header by Rodman that ACFC keeper DiDi Haračić saved.
The Spirit continued to push for the next 10 minutes, forcing Angel City to absorb pressure, which they did well. A 30th-minute hydration break gave the team an opportunity to reassess the game. Coming back after the break, wingers Press and Jun Endo switched sides, with Press now on the left.
That change would prove fruitful, as Press notched the game’s only goal from that side in the 42nd minute. After muscling past Morgan Goff on the inside, she charged forward, took a touch, and sent a cleverly struck right-footed shot curving around defender Emily Sonnett and past keeper Aubrey Kingsbury, who dove but couldn’t reach the ball.
“It was a tough week and I’m really proud of the team,” Press said. “Both of the matches in the league that we’ve won have been such team wins, so much effort from all the players on both sides of the ball.”
A couple half-chances by the visitors and a shot from the top of the 18 by Washington midfielder Anna Heilferty — which Haračić did well to save — closed out the half.
To start the second half, ACFC forward Simone Charley subbed out for midfielder Clarisse Le Bihan, marking her NWSL debut following her signing in April.
Angel City had another good chance in the 55th minute, when defender Jasmyne Spencer sent a pass up the right wing for midfielder Savannah McCaskill. McCaskill sprinted onto the ball and struck an arching shot toward the far post from the right side of the penalty area, sending Kingsbury diving. The keeper just got a glove on the ball to swat it away, and it was cleared out.
Washington got another look in the 67th minute, with midfielder Ashley Sanchez dribbling through space centrally and finding forward Ashley Hatch on the right. Hatch sent the ball into the six-yard-box, but Haračić dove to save it.
The home team had its best chance of the second half in the 78th minute when Heilferty popped a ball over the back line for defender Sam Staab, who hit it on the volley but sent the ball wide right.
After eight minutes of stoppage time, most of which took place during a downpour, the final whistle blew to make Angel City’s first-ever road win official.
“Yes, I think it’s important for us,” Coombe said about the road win. “We’ve got to try and compete every game and everywhere we go. I think we gave a very good account of ourselves last week. We were hurting as a team from that and it was important for us to go and put our best foot forward.”
In addition to Le Bihan, defender Paige Nielsen—a league champion last year with the Spirit—also got her first minutes today, subbing in for McCaskill in the 97th minute.
Angel City is at home on Saturday against the Kansas City Current. The match will be at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on Twitch.
