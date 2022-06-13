LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angel City Football Club (ACFC) beat Racing Louisville FC 3-2 on the road, Saturday, following goals by forward Christen Press and midfielder Savannah McCaskill for ACFC, and defender Gemma Bonner and forward Nadia Nadim for Louisville.
“This is huge,” McCaskill said. “Those three points can be the difference between us making playoffs at the end of the season. That is far off, but those points add up.”
The game swung in Louisville’s favor early on, with the home team squeezing Angel City with a high press and preventing them from keeping possession for long.
As time went on, LA started to find the spaces Racing were leaving open, finding a few chances in moments of transition and playing balls over the top.
The match was back and forth, however, and it was Louisville that struck first, in the 29th minute. Midfielder Savannah DeMelo stepped up to take a free kick from just outside the right edge of the penalty area and sent a curving ball to the top of the six-yard box, where Bonner — facing away from the goal — flicked it backwards past keeper DiDi Haračić to bring the score to 1-0.
Angel City kept pushing, and in the 36th minute, they made good on a direct transition play. Defender Megan Reid hit a long ball over the top of the Louisville back line into the path of Press’ run. Press sprinted around Bonner, took a few touches, and cleanly slotted the ball past keeper Katie Lund.
“It was nice (to get) that connection right,” ACFC coach Freya Coombe said. “We have that ability to play more direct ball, it’s not always about possession.
“Being able to put Christen in those positions is something that she’ll relish. It’s important for our team, and I thought the quality of the finish was great.”
ACFC started the second half on the front foot, notching their second goal of the night in just the 47th minute. Press dribbled past her mark on the ride side of the 18-yard-box and chipped the ball over the top of Lund and the defense to the far post. McCaskill was lurking on the goal line and redirected the ball into the back of the net with her torso.
“We knew we had to up it going into halftime, otherwise we would get punished by Louisville,” ACFC coach Freya Coombe said. “It was great for us to come out and get that strong start in the second half and put them under pressure.”
The game was still a back-and-forth affair, and Angel City had a few close calls before conceding again in the 65th minute. After Reid fouled DeMelo in the box, giving up a penalty kick, Nadim stepped up to the spot and placed her kick to the left, sending Haračić to the right to bring the score level again.
The remaining 25 minutes of regulation were a frenetic, physical affair, with both sides getting chances but neither one able to gain a real foothold on the game.
In added time, Angel City earned a penalty of their own after Lund took forward Simone Charley down in the area. McCaskill stepped up to take the kick against her former team and coolly slotted the ball just left of center, wrong-footing Lund and bringing LA ahead again.
“We work on those in training,” McCaskill said. “It was my time to step up and put it away, and that’s what I did. Simone made a fantastic run into the box. Clarisse put a fabulous ball in behind to turn their backline and Simone drew the penalty.
“That’s what we need in games like this. We need a way to keep going until the last whistle, and I was able to step up and put it back in the back of the net.”
The score stayed level during almost 10 minutes of stoppage time, and Angel City took home three points in their third game in eight days.
ACFC rookie forward Miri Taylor got her first minutes in this match, and defender Paige Nielsen made her first start. Both played the first 45 minutes and subbed off at the half.
ACFC is on the road again this Saturday against OL Reign at 7 p.m. in Seattle. The game will stream live on Twitch.
