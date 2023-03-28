LOS ANGELES — Lynn Williams scored in the 64th minute to cap a come-from-behind 2-1 win for NJ/NY Gotham FC over Angel City FC on Sunday evening.
The road victory, in front of 22,000 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, also featured the first use of video assistant referee (VAR) in the NWSL.
Eighteen-year-old rookie Alyssa Thompson, selected with the first pick of the NWSL draft, opened the scoring for Angel City in the 11th minute. The forward unleashed a shot from just outside the 18-yard box that brushed off the fingertips of goalkeeper Abby Smith and into the upper right corner of the goal.
In the 15th minute, Angel City fans thought the home side had its second goal when Jun Endo scored from nearly 40 yards out, but a VAR review overturned the goal due to a foul on the play.
Gotham, who finished at the bottom of the league in 2022, leveled the score in the 55th minute when they were awarded a penalty after a second VAR review. Midge Purce sent her shot from the spot into the upper right corner.
Williams, in her Gotham debut, put the visitors up 2-1 in the 64th minute with a one-touch shot off a pass from Purce.
Galaxy 0, Timbers 0
PORTLAND, Ore. — Timbers goalkeeper David Bingham made four saves before he was hurt in stoppage time and Portland played to a 0-0 draw with the LA Galaxy on Saturday.
The Galaxy haven’t won yet in four matches this season, but they have three consecutive ties.
Portland, coming off a 5-1 loss at Atlanta last weekend, has allowed 10 goals this season, most in the league. The Timbers defeated Sporting Kansas City in their season opener, but haven’t won since.
Bingham came out of his goal in stoppage time because of a Galaxy player making a run at the goal and appeared to hurt his hamstring on a slide. Portland was out of substitutes at that point so defender Justin Rasmussen donned a yellow jersey and gloves for the final moments after Bingham was helped off the field.
The Galaxy were playing without Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who has a lingering hamstring injury and Douglas Costa, who is nursing a calf injury.
Preston Judd made his first MLS start for the Galaxy and nearly scored in the 14th minute, but his shot caromed off the post. Judd has played primarily with the Galaxy II team for the past two seasons.
Memo Rodriguez had another attempt for the Galaxy go off the post in the 57th minute. Goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann pounced on a shot from Portland’s Jaroslaw Niezgoda in the 89th minute to preserve the draw.
With the draw, the Galaxy extended their unbeaten streak against the Timbers to five games.
LAFC 2, FC Dallas 1
LOS ANGELES — Dénis Bouanga scored in the 84th minute to rally Los Angeles FC to a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas on Saturday night.
Carlos Vela notched an assist on Bouanga’s match-winner for defending-champion LAFC (3-0-1), which picked up its fourth straight win in the series and improved to 4-0-1 all-time at home against Dallas (2-2-1).
Timothy Tillman staked LAFC to an early lead with an unassisted goal in the third minute.
Nkosi Tafari scored the equalizer for Dallas in the 73rd minute. Sebastien Ibeagha and Jesús Jiménez had assists on the goal.
LAFC was coming off a 2-1 home loss to Costa Rica’s Alajuelense in the second round of the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16. LAFC has never lost two straight at home in all competitions.
LAFC outshot Dallas 21-7 with a 6-3 advantage in shots on goal.
John McCarthy finished with two saves for LAFC. Maarten Paes had four saves for Dallas.
LAFC had a league-record run of 115 straight matches without a scoreless draw end in Seattle last week.
LAFC hits the road to play the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. Dallas heads home to host the Portland Timbers on Saturday.
