LOS ANGELES — Lynn Williams scored in the 64th minute to cap a come-from-behind 2-1 win for NJ/NY Gotham FC over Angel City FC on Sunday evening.

The road victory, in front of 22,000 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, also featured the first use of video assistant referee (VAR) in the NWSL.

