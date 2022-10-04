CHICAGO — Angel City FC lost the final game of its inaugural season 2-0 on the road against the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday in Chicago.
Forwards Mallory Pugh and Yuki Nagasato scored the goals for the Red Stars.
“It’s a rough one,” ACFC defender Megan Reid said. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to play the style that we really wanted to play tonight. We had some rough conditions that made it harder for us to play. We were still able to do well for the majority of the time. We just didn’t play our best game of soccer tonight, and that happens. Unfortunately, it just happened to be our last game.”
Reid’s 90 minutes in this match made her the only Angel City player to play every minute of the NWSL season. She was named the team’s Iron Woman.
“When you put yourself in a space where you’re passionate about the game, and you want to have fun, a little bit of luck does fall your way,” Reid said. “It puts you in a good spot, because the more you love it, and the more you just play for the passion of the game, the more it comes through a lot clearer. You play more freely and there’s no expectation of yourself, so you’re just able to do what you can do.
“That allowed me to grow so much as a player throughout the year, without being as hard on myself as maybe someone that hasn’t learned that there’s other things to life yet. So for me, it’s just about having fun and keeping my passion for the game.”
Chicago had the first quality chance of the game in the 12th minute, when Nagasato sent a sideways pass to midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo along the edge of the 18. She was one-on-one with keeper Almuth Schult, but Schult came off her line to claim the ball before she could shoot.
Angel City had a near miss in the 27th minute. Midfielder Savannah McCaskill combined with forward Simone Charley to set up a shot from the left-hand corner of the penalty box. Her shot looked promising but narrowly missed, hitting the side netting.
Two minutes later, the visitors had another look, when defender Jasmyne Spencer dribbled up the right wing and crossed the ball into the six-yard box. McCaskill was making a well-timed run and hit the ball with her torso, but keeper Alyssa Naeher dove to block the shot.
Chicago notched the first goal of the match in stoppage time. Forward Sarah Luebbert played a through pass to Pugh, who was making a diagonal run into the six-yard box. Pugh one-timed the ball to the far post and into the net to put the Red Stars up 1-0.
In the 57th minute, Charley drew a penalty for LA when defender Tatumn Milazzo fouled her inside the box. McCaskill stepped up to take the penalty and sent the ball to the right. Her shot hit the post and rolled out over the end line.
ACFC forward Jun Endo had a miss in the 62nd minute. She played a one-two pass to midfielder Clarisse Le Bihan went to the top of the 18 to open up space and took a hard, curving shot with her left foot, but it sailed just wide.
The home team closed the scoring out in the 77th minute. Nagasato dribbled across the edge of the 18, found space between defenders Reid and Paige Nielsen, and sent a hard left-footed shot to the near post, where it beat Schult to land in the back of the net.
ACFC finished 8-5-9 overall in its first National Women’s Soccer League season. The team was eighth and only six teams reach the playoffs.
“I’m proud to bring a group of women together that have grown while being able to reflect the core values of the organization,” ACFC head coach Freya Coombe said. “We’ve developed our performances over the course of the season, and I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished. I look forward to the capacity for us to deliver more next season in 2023.”
