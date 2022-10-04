Angel City FC-Chicago Red Stars

Angel City FC

Angel City FC’s Simone Charley (left) breaks away from a Chicago Red Stars defender during Sunday’s season finale in Chicago. ACFC lost 2-0.

CHICAGO — Angel City FC lost the final game of its inaugural season 2-0 on the road against the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday in Chicago.

Forwards Mallory Pugh and Yuki Nagasato scored the goals for the Red Stars.

