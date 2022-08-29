Angel City FC-Gotham FC

Angel City FC

Angel City FC midfielder Savannah McCaskill (9) celebrates with her teammates Ali Riley (center) and Claire Emslie (right) after scoring a goal against Gotham FC on Sunday. Angel City FC defeated Gotham FC 3-1 on the road to keep their playoff hopes alive. 

 Will Navarro

HARRISON, NJ — Angel City Football Club beat NJ/NY Gotham FC 3-1 on the road, Sunday, following goals by midfielder Savannah McCaskill, midfielder Cari Roccaro and forward Claire Emslie, and a goal for Gotham by forward Paige Monaghan.

Gotham was on the front foot for the first 10 minutes of the game, putting together a handful of chances and limiting Angel City’s time in possession. Gotham forward Ifeoma Onumonu had two near misses early on. Her first miss was in the seventh minute when she took a close-range shot that ACFC keeper DiDi Haračić blocked over the end line for a corner kick. In the 12th minute, Onumonu hit the inside of the far post with an angled shot from the right. Haračić scooped up the ball as it bounced to the ground, narrowly keeping Gotham off the board.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.