HARRISON, NJ — Angel City Football Club beat NJ/NY Gotham FC 3-1 on the road, Sunday, following goals by midfielder Savannah McCaskill, midfielder Cari Roccaro and forward Claire Emslie, and a goal for Gotham by forward Paige Monaghan.
Gotham was on the front foot for the first 10 minutes of the game, putting together a handful of chances and limiting Angel City’s time in possession. Gotham forward Ifeoma Onumonu had two near misses early on. Her first miss was in the seventh minute when she took a close-range shot that ACFC keeper DiDi Haračić blocked over the end line for a corner kick. In the 12th minute, Onumonu hit the inside of the far post with an angled shot from the right. Haračić scooped up the ball as it bounced to the ground, narrowly keeping Gotham off the board.
“We got off to a good start,” ACFC coach Freya Coombe said. “We took our chances well in that first half. It could have gone a different way; thanks to DiDi for making crucial saves in goal.”
After that close call, the momentum began to shift in Angel City’s favor and, in the 16th minute, McCaskill opened the scoring. Dribbling toward the goal from the left, she nutmegged midfielder McCall Zerboni, took a touch, and drilled an angled shot into the upper 90 at the far post.
From there, the visitors dominated the rest of the half. In the 24th minute, forward Simone Charley drove into the box, wove through three Gotham defenders, and took a crack from close range. Her initial shot deflected off a defender, but it fell to midfielder Cari Roccaro, who was lurking on the goal line. Roccaro put the ball away, notching her fourth goal in five games.
Angel City notched their final goal of the day in the 31st minute. After a quick one-two with McCaskill, Emslie drove toward the upper-right corner of the 18, created some distance from her defender, and sent a hard left-footed shot sailing past goalkeeper Michelle Betos and into the net.
“The first 45 minutes was some of the best soccer we have played all year, which was huge,” McCaskill said. “We talked about wanting to come in and impose ourselves on them right away, which we showed in the first half. Being able to get those three goals before halftime was also huge, so not only were we keeping the ball, but also creating and finishing chances.”
Gotham came out swinging in the second half and got one back in the 52nd minute. Midfielder Nahomi Kawasumi and forward Kristie Mewis passed the ball back and forth at the top of the 18 several times, with Mewis finally getting a shot off from close range. Haračić stopped the initial shot, and the ball bounced around between players from both sides for a moment before Monaghan recovered it and put it away.
Angel City played a largely defensive game for the rest of the second half, often staying home and looking to block Gotham’s passing lanes in the defensive third. They limited quality chances by the opponent for most of the half, with the hosts’ best opportunities coming in the last 10 minutes of regulation.
Kawasumi had a shot inside the box in the 81st minute, but Gotham came closest in the 84th minute, when defender Mandy Freeman sent a long ball over the top for Monaghan. Defender Megan Reid was shoulder to shoulder with Monaghan as she dribbled and shot from the top of the six-yard box—Haračić jumped to block it, but the ball was high and flew over the crossbar.
The win gives Angel City three crucial points as they continue to push for a playoff spot during a five-game stretch on the road.
“This win was huge for us,” Coombe said. “If you are looking at our journey and what we wanted to accomplish this year, that was a crucial step for us and one that keeps us in the hunt for playoffs.”
ACFC remains in seventh place but still has a game in hand over the fourth, fifth, and sixth-place teams, who are all tied at 27 points — just two points above ACFC. T
Angel City will face the Mexican Women’s National Team in the inaugural Copa Angelina on Sept. 5 at Banc of California Stadium at 6 p.m.
