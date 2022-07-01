LOS ANGELES — Angel City Football Club (ACFC) acquired forward Sydney Leroux through a trade with the Orlando Pride on Wednesday. In exchange, Orlando will receive ACFC’s natural first-round pick in 2024, $75,000 in allocation money, plus the potential for an additional $10,000 allocation money in 2022 and another $10,000 in 2023 if Leroux meets certain performance-based criteria.
Leroux has been on the Orlando Pride roster since 2018 and was a member of the US Women’s National Team from 2011–2017, scoring 35 international goals. She was a key member of the winning USWNT squads at the 2012 London Olympics and 2015 Women’s World Cup.
“We are delighted to welcome Sydney Leroux to Angel City,” ACFC Sporting Director Eniola Aluko said. “Sydney has valuable experience as an NWSL player that will be a great asset to the team. Sydney’s goal-scoring ability, her tenacity, and her passion on the field will be exciting for our fans to watch. We are also delighted to add another mother of two beautiful children to our team and organization.”
A native of Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, Leroux played collegiately at UCLA from 2008–2011, where she led the Bruins in scoring for three consecutive seasons. Following college, she was chosen in the 2012 Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS) draft by the Atlanta Beat, but the league folded before the season got underway.
“I am so excited to be a part of Angel City and everything being built with this club,” Leroux said. “The atmosphere I felt playing at the Banc [of California Stadium] on Mother’s Day was unbelievable. It really feels like I’m coming home, between going to UCLA and living in LA. Angel City is truly putting women’s soccer on the map in Los Angeles and it shows if you invest in women, great things will happen. I am excited to be a part of that.”
In 2013, Leroux had a breakout NWSL season with the Boston Breakers, where she scored her first professional goal and hat trick. The following year, she was traded to the Seattle Reign, where she would help lead the team to the 2014 Supporters Shield.
Injury, international duty, and her pregnancy with her son, Cassius, sidelined Leroux for much of the 2015 and 2016 seasons. She returned to play in 2017 for FC Kansas City and scored in the first game of the season against her former team, the Boston Breakers.
In 2018, Leroux was traded to the Orlando Pride. She was the leading goalscorer for the Pride in both 2018 and 2021; she took much of 2019 off while pregnant with her daughter, Roux, who turned three this week.
Bally Sports SoCal is official regional broadcaster partner for ACFC
Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced Bally Sports SoCal as its new regional television and streaming partner, Wednesday, for seven of their remaining 13 matches in the NWSL 2022 regular season.
In addition to live broadcasts on Bally Sports SoCal, Angel City Football Club matches will re-air on Bally Sports SoCal and will be featured alongside the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Clippers on BallySports.com as well as the network’s in-depth Twitter, Instagram and Facebook platforms. All seven matches will also be streamed on the Bally Sports app.
“We are thrilled that Angel City FC matches will be brought into the homes of Los Angeles sports fans on Bally Sports SoCal,” Angel City President Julie Uhrman said. “Our fans in attendance at our home games have been incredible and we can’t wait to make countless new fans as we share our Angel City story, players and experience on Bally Sports SoCal.”
Bally Sports SoCal will air two of the remaining home games at Banc of California Stadium and five away games. Talent will rotate game-to-game. Play-by-play for today’s match will be veteran sports broadcaster Mark Rogondino.
The Bally Sports SoCal broadcast schedule starts live with Angel City FC’s next match at Banc of California Stadium against Portland Thorns FC today. ACFC fans can also catch at least five road matches this season including road trips to North Carolina, Orlando, New Jersey/New York, Houston, and Chicago.
